Ajman: Ajman Public Transportation Authority have announced to transport worshippers to mosques in the emirate for free, to offer Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.
The authority has launched an initiative titled ‘A Path to Goodness’, which aims to transport worshipers to Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers continuously for the rest of the month of Ramadan .This would prevent traffic congestion and crowding on the roads and strengthen the transport system in the Emirate.
The initiative is part of the authority’s efforts to enhance social responsibility to serve all segments of society.
Sami Ali Al Jallaf, executive director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency in Ajman, said this initiative aims to transfer worshippers to mosques for Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers for the remaining days of Ramadan. Al Jallaf further said that buses were allocated to transport worshipers to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Amna Bint Al Ghurair Mosque, the most crowded mosques in Ajman.
He indicated that the buses will start from the Emirates Hospitality Hall parking lot to the two mosques at 10-minute intervals. The first trip for Taraweeh prayers will start at 7.30pm and continue till 10.30pm. For Tahajjud prayers, the service will begin at 11:30pm and continue till 1.30am.
Read more
Al Jallaf added that the authority aims to make mass transportation the preferred option for worshipers, as the authority provides buses that are characterised by a high level of safety, luxury and quality, equipped with comfortable seats.