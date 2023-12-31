As the glittering skyline of the UAE transforms into a canvas of celebration, with breathtaking fireworks over iconic landmarks and traditional ceremonies, witness how the UAE welcomes the dawn of a New Year in spectacular fashion .

12:26AM



Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi lights up with spectacular fireworks

Sheikh Zayed Festival lights up with spectacular fireworks. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News Sheikh Zayed Festival lights up with spectacular fireworks. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News Sheikh Zayed Festival lights up with spectacular fireworks. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News View gallery as list

12:19AM



Dazzling fireworks illuminate Dubai Frame

12:15AM



Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky

Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list

12:13AM



New Year’s Eve fireworks at Burj Al Arab

12:10AM



Burj Khalifa's mega display of fireworks

12:02AM



Up close and front: Dazzling display on Burj Khalifa

12:00AM



And the New Year's Eve show begins

11:51PM



Lights dim, crowds cheer as they await Burj Khalifa's New Year 2024 countdown

11:45PM



Crowds buzz with excitement as they await Burj Al Arab's fireworks display

11:42PM



Crowd gathers, get ready for New Year 2024 countdown

11:10PM



Burj Al Arab beachside is slowly getting crowded

11:01PM



Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall Metro Station is now closed

10:45PM



All set to welcome the New Year 2024

Revellers get ready to witness the Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve spectacle and welcome 2024. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Families gather at Dubai Mall ready to witness the Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve spectacle and welcome 2024. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Laughter spills across tables as anticipation for the New Year's Eve spectacle builds. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list

10:05PM



Magician dazzles Burj Khalifa crowd

09:55PM



Let's go green and celebrate nature

09:48PM



More fireworks at Dubai Parks and Resorts

09:45PM



Dubai Parks and Resorts ignites the night with dazzling performances

09:34PM



Whitney Houston's tunes enchant the Dubai Fountain

09:20PM



A bird's-eye view of the Dubai Fountain

09:15PM



Second fireworks show at Global Village

Second fireworks show at Global Village. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Second fireworks show at Global Village. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News View gallery as list

09:05PM



A sea of anticipation awaits fireworks at Burj Park

People at Burj Park wait for the fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News People at Burj Park wait for the fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list

08:45PM



Revelers prepared to ring in 2024 at Zayed Festival

08:13PM



First fireworks show at Global Village

First of the several fireworks show at Global Village for New Year's Eve fireworks and celebrations. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News First of the several fireworks show at Global Village. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News First of the several fireworks show at Global Village. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News First of the several fireworks show at Global Village. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News View gallery as list

08:10PM



Let us stand united and pray for peace: Sheikh Mohamed

07:34PM



Light and laser show at Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

07:23PM



Dazzling fireworks display, laser show at Dubai Parks and Resorts

People enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks display at the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News People enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks display. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Laser show at the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Laser show at the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Laser show at the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News View gallery as list

07:10PM



Children make a splash at the Global Village fountain

06:55PM



Traffic update: Closure of the Financial Centre St. Upper and Lower Deck

06:31PM



Revelers await New Year's Eve fireworks at Burj Al Arab

Norbie Calderon and her friends near Burj Al Arab for New Year's Eve fireworks and celebrations. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News Avneet Gupta and his family while waiting New Year fireworks and celebrations near Burj Al Arab. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News View gallery as list

06:19PM



New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival

06:12PM



Sheikh Mohammed congratulates UAE people on New Year

05:53PM



Dubai Mall sets stage for festive feasts

05:49PM



Dubai Fountain captivates the crowd in front of Burj Khalifa

05:39PM



Dubai Metro: Your best mode to reach New Year's Eve events

Dubai Authorities encourage people to use the Dubai Metro to avoid road closures and traffic. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

05:18PM



Crowds gather at Dubai Parks and Resorts for the New Year's Eve fireworks

05:10PM



Dubai Fountain gets a loud cheer from the crowd

05:05PM



Visitors arrive at Global Village for New Year celebration

05:02PM



Music, balloons, and more in front of the Burj Khalifa

04:55PM



Watch live performances at Burj Park

04:35PM



Visitors show passes in order to enter Burj Park

04:28PM



New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

04:20PM



Iranian mother and daughter ready for Burj Khalifa's NYE lineup

04:10PM



Burj Khalifa will light up the sky on New Year's Eve

04:05PM



Tunisian nationals on their first visit to Dubai

04:00PM



Canadian nationals fly in for the Burj Khalifa fireworks

03:55PM



Tim Hortons at Dubai Mall prepare for the big night

03:50PM



Dubai Police manage traffic at Downtown Dubai

03:48PM



Indian nationals take flight for Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve fireworks

03:46PM



South African family in Dubai for dream NYE in front of Burj Khalifa

03:43PM



Grand fireworks display across the UAE

Abu Dhabi is set to establish a world record with a 60-minute-long New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

In Dubai, residents and visitors are in for a treat as the city skyline will illuminate with 45 fireworks displays in 32 locations, including iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Global Village.

Get ready to witness the brightest and most colorful fireworks show at the iconic Burj Khalifa. As is tradition every year, Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up for a grand celebration featuring a 4.5 km display of fireworks and a drone show across Al Marjan Island.

As the UAE prepares for a grand New Year celebration, residents and visitors are advised to take note of the following road closures:

Al Asayel Street will be closed from 4 pm.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard at 4 pm.

Burj Khalifa Street at 4 pm.

Lower deck Financial Centre Street at 4 pm.

Sukuk (DIFC) Street at 8 pm.

Upper Financial Centre Street at 9 pm.

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed at 9 pm.

The Burj Khalifa Dubai Metro station will close at 5 pm.

Dubai Metro will operate from 8 am until midnight on January 1, 2024.

The Dubai Tram will operate from 9 am until January 2.