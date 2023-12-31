20231231 happy new year 2024
Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal/Gulf News

As the glittering skyline of the UAE transforms into a canvas of celebration, with breathtaking fireworks over iconic landmarks and traditional ceremonies, witness how the UAE welcomes the dawn of a New Year in spectacular fashion.


Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi lights up with spectacular fireworks

20231231 fireworks zayed festival
Sheikh Zayed Festival lights up with spectacular fireworks. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Dazzling fireworks illuminate Dubai Frame


Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky

20231231 new year
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2024. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
New Year’s Eve fireworks at Burj Al Arab


Burj Khalifa's mega display of fireworks


Up close and front: Dazzling display on Burj Khalifa


And the New Year's Eve show begins


Lights dim, crowds cheer as they await Burj Khalifa's New Year 2024 countdown


Crowds buzz with excitement as they await Burj Al Arab's fireworks display


Crowd gathers, get ready for New Year 2024 countdown


Burj Al Arab beachside is slowly getting crowded


Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall Metro Station is now closed


All set to welcome the New Year 2024

20231231 dubai mall
Revellers get ready to witness the Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve spectacle and welcome 2024. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
20231231 dubai mall
Laughter spills across tables as anticipation for the New Year's Eve spectacle builds. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Magician dazzles Burj Khalifa crowd


Let's go green and celebrate nature


More fireworks at Dubai Parks and Resorts


Dubai Parks and Resorts ignites the night with dazzling performances


Whitney Houston's tunes enchant the Dubai Fountain


A bird's-eye view of the Dubai Fountain


Second fireworks show at Global Village

20231231 fireworks
Second fireworks show at Global Village. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
A sea of anticipation awaits fireworks at Burj Park

20231231 nye
People at Burj Park wait for the fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Revelers prepared to ring in 2024 at Zayed Festival


First fireworks show at Global Village

20231231 new year
First of the several fireworks show at Global Village for New Year's Eve fireworks and celebrations. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Let us stand united and pray for peace: Sheikh Mohamed


Light and laser show at Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi


Dazzling fireworks display, laser show at Dubai Parks and Resorts

20231231 dubai parks and resorts
People enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks display at the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
20231231 dubai parks and resorts
Laser show at the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Children make a splash at the Global Village fountain


Traffic update: Closure of the Financial Centre St. Upper and Lower Deck


Revelers await New Year's Eve fireworks at Burj Al Arab

20231231 new year
Norbie Calderon and her friends near Burj Al Arab for New Year's Eve fireworks and celebrations. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News
New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival


Sheikh Mohammed congratulates UAE people on New Year


Dubai Mall sets stage for festive feasts


Dubai Fountain captivates the crowd in front of Burj Khalifa


Dubai Metro: Your best mode to reach New Year's Eve events

20231231 dubai nye celebrations
Dubai Authorities encourage people to use the Dubai Metro to avoid road closures and traffic. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Crowds gather at Dubai Parks and Resorts for the New Year's Eve fireworks


Dubai Fountain gets a loud cheer from the crowd


Visitors arrive at Global Village for New Year celebration


Music, balloons, and more in front of the Burj Khalifa


Watch live performances at Burj Park


Visitors show passes in order to enter Burj Park


New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi


Iranian mother and daughter ready for Burj Khalifa's NYE lineup


Burj Khalifa will light up the sky on New Year's Eve


Tunisian nationals on their first visit to Dubai


Canadian nationals fly in for the Burj Khalifa fireworks


Tim Hortons at Dubai Mall prepare for the big night


Dubai Police manage traffic at Downtown Dubai


Indian nationals take flight for Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve fireworks


South African family in Dubai for dream NYE in front of Burj Khalifa


Grand fireworks display across the UAE

Fireworks in the UAE

Abu Dhabi is set to establish a world record with a 60-minute-long New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

In Dubai, residents and visitors are in for a treat as the city skyline will illuminate with 45 fireworks displays in 32 locations, including iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Global Village.

Get ready to witness the brightest and most colorful fireworks show at the iconic Burj Khalifa. As is tradition every year, Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up for a grand celebration featuring a 4.5 km display of fireworks and a drone show across Al Marjan Island.

Road closures in Dubai:

As the UAE prepares for a grand New Year celebration, residents and visitors are advised to take note of the following road closures:

Al Asayel Street will be closed from 4 pm.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard at 4 pm.
Burj Khalifa Street at 4 pm.
Lower deck Financial Centre Street at 4 pm.
Sukuk (DIFC) Street at 8 pm.
Upper Financial Centre Street at 9 pm.
Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed at 9 pm.

Public transport on New Year’s Eve:

The Burj Khalifa Dubai Metro station will close at 5 pm.
Dubai Metro will operate from 8 am until midnight on January 1, 2024.
The Dubai Tram will operate from 9 am until January 2.

Anjana Kumar, Senior Reporter, Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist, Anas Thacharpadikkal, Senior Visual Journalist, Ahmed Ramzan, Senior Visual Journalist, Clint Egbert, Senior Visual Journalist, Ahmad Alotbi, Visual Journalist, Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor, Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor, Irish Eden Belleza, Senior Visual Editor and Biju Mathew, Online Editor