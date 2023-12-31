As the glittering skyline of the UAE transforms into a canvas of celebration, with breathtaking fireworks over iconic landmarks and traditional ceremonies, witness how the UAE welcomes the dawn of a New Year in spectacular fashion.
Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi lights up with spectacular fireworks
Dazzling fireworks illuminate Dubai Frame
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky
New Year’s Eve fireworks at Burj Al Arab
Burj Khalifa's mega display of fireworks
Up close and front: Dazzling display on Burj Khalifa
And the New Year's Eve show begins
Lights dim, crowds cheer as they await Burj Khalifa's New Year 2024 countdown
Crowds buzz with excitement as they await Burj Al Arab's fireworks display
Crowd gathers, get ready for New Year 2024 countdown
Burj Al Arab beachside is slowly getting crowded
Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall Metro Station is now closed
All set to welcome the New Year 2024
Magician dazzles Burj Khalifa crowd
Let's go green and celebrate nature
More fireworks at Dubai Parks and Resorts
Dubai Parks and Resorts ignites the night with dazzling performances
Whitney Houston's tunes enchant the Dubai Fountain
A bird's-eye view of the Dubai Fountain
Second fireworks show at Global Village
A sea of anticipation awaits fireworks at Burj Park
Revelers prepared to ring in 2024 at Zayed Festival
First fireworks show at Global Village
Let us stand united and pray for peace: Sheikh Mohamed
Light and laser show at Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi
Dazzling fireworks display, laser show at Dubai Parks and Resorts
Children make a splash at the Global Village fountain
Traffic update: Closure of the Financial Centre St. Upper and Lower Deck
Revelers await New Year's Eve fireworks at Burj Al Arab
New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival
Sheikh Mohammed congratulates UAE people on New Year
Dubai Mall sets stage for festive feasts
Dubai Fountain captivates the crowd in front of Burj Khalifa
Dubai Metro: Your best mode to reach New Year's Eve events
Crowds gather at Dubai Parks and Resorts for the New Year's Eve fireworks
Dubai Fountain gets a loud cheer from the crowd
Visitors arrive at Global Village for New Year celebration
Music, balloons, and more in front of the Burj Khalifa
Watch live performances at Burj Park
Visitors show passes in order to enter Burj Park
New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi
Iranian mother and daughter ready for Burj Khalifa's NYE lineup
Burj Khalifa will light up the sky on New Year's Eve
Tunisian nationals on their first visit to Dubai
Canadian nationals fly in for the Burj Khalifa fireworks
Tim Hortons at Dubai Mall prepare for the big night
Dubai Police manage traffic at Downtown Dubai
Indian nationals take flight for Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve fireworks
South African family in Dubai for dream NYE in front of Burj Khalifa
Grand fireworks display across the UAE
Abu Dhabi is set to establish a world record with a 60-minute-long New Year’s Eve fireworks display.
In Dubai, residents and visitors are in for a treat as the city skyline will illuminate with 45 fireworks displays in 32 locations, including iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Global Village.
Get ready to witness the brightest and most colorful fireworks show at the iconic Burj Khalifa. As is tradition every year, Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up for a grand celebration featuring a 4.5 km display of fireworks and a drone show across Al Marjan Island.
As the UAE prepares for a grand New Year celebration, residents and visitors are advised to take note of the following road closures:
Al Asayel Street will be closed from 4 pm.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard at 4 pm.
Burj Khalifa Street at 4 pm.
Lower deck Financial Centre Street at 4 pm.
Sukuk (DIFC) Street at 8 pm.
Upper Financial Centre Street at 9 pm.
Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed at 9 pm.
The Burj Khalifa Dubai Metro station will close at 5 pm.
Dubai Metro will operate from 8 am until midnight on January 1, 2024.
The Dubai Tram will operate from 9 am until January 2.
Anjana Kumar, Senior Reporter, Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist, Anas Thacharpadikkal, Senior Visual Journalist, Ahmed Ramzan, Senior Visual Journalist, Clint Egbert, Senior Visual Journalist, Ahmad Alotbi, Visual Journalist, Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor, Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor, Irish Eden Belleza, Senior Visual Editor and Biju Mathew, Online Editor