Dubai: New Year Eve’s revellers will have to spend more on taxis as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced to increase the flag fall (minimum fare) to Dh20 at select locations across Dubai. Normally, minimum fare on Dubai taxis is Dh12.
The RTA announced the introduction of new flag fall rates for both regular metered taxis and Hala Taxi service at specific locations and times.
The flag fall rate will now be set at Dh20 at the locations of main events such as exhibitions and international conventions (World Trade Centre, Expo City, and the Global Village). This will be applicable during the other major event days as well.
In addition, the dynamic fares will be doubled on Hala Taxi services during the New Year’s Eve night — from 6pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023 to 6am on the following day, Monday, January 1, 2024 at the selected locations of NYE fireworks display.
The flag fall for a standard taxi service will be Dh20 at these locations for the mentioned times. Considering the New Year Eve’s road closure plans, these fare changes can be anticipated in and around locations where fireworks displays are scheduled.
Through these changes, RTA aims to continuously improve and develop both regular taxi services and the e-hail ride of Hala Taxi, especially during major events like New Year’s Eve, which typically sees a significant increase in demand for taxi services from residents, visitors, and tourists travelling to Dubai from all over the world, says the RTA statement.
Flag fall fare is a fixed amount of money charged at the start of a taxi journey that you must pay as part of the total cost of the journey.
