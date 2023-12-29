Abu Dhabi: Surface parking (Mawaqif) is free from Monday, January 1, 2024, till 7.59 am on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Integrated Transport Centre Abu Dhabi has announced.
Parking will also be free in Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot during the holiday.
Motorists, however, as urged to avoid parking in prohibited areas, or obstruct the movement of vehicles, and avoid parking in residential areas from 9pm till 8am.
Customer happiness centers
Meanwhile, all Customer Happiness Centers will be closed during the holiday on Monday, January 1, 2024, with official working hours renewing on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
24/7 services available
The following ITC services are available 24/7:
- www.itc.gov.ae
- Darb and Darbe smartphone apps
- Call centre: 800850
- TAMM Platform
- Abu Dhabi Taxi services: 600535353