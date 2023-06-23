In the fourth raffle draw, FAST5 has once again proven to be a game-changer. Saqib Khan Khattak, a 31-year-old machine operator at the Dubai International Airport, became the lucky winner of the Dh75,000 prize.

Khattak’s significant win highlights the exciting and limitless potential of FAST5, which has been designed to offer participants the fastest route to extraordinary wins.

From small to big win

Khattak, a Pakistani resident in the UAE, was introduced to the FAST5 game by his roommates, who have been playing Emirates Draw games since December 2021.

Although in the past he had participated in the MEGA7 draw and won small amounts like Dh77 and Dh777, this was Khattak’s first time playing FAST5. The moment of his third win came as a surprise to him while he was checking his mail during dinner.

Random check

Saqib expressed his shock, saying, “I was randomly checking my mail during dinner when I discovered that I had won. And when I logged into my app and saw Dh75,000 in my wallet, I was truly amazed!”

He intends to use the prize money to pay off some loans and credit card bills.

Besides paying his debts, Khattak has a dream of bringing his family from Islamabad to Dubai, which would not have been possible without his participation in the game. He also plans to allocate a portion of the prize money to start a small business. Saqib’s advice to other players is to actively participate in the game and maintain hope. “You never know when luck will strike,” he remarked.

FAST5 offers participants the fastest route to winning with a single Dh25 ticket. Participants not only compete for the impressive Grand Prize of Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but also provides three participants the opportunity to win substantial amounts of

Dh 75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the Raffle Draw.

FAST5 takes place every Saturday at 9 pm UAE time, with the next game set to be broadcast live on June 24, 2023. Every ticket is a two-in-one opportunity, expanding the potential to win big and change lives for a better tomorrow.

Adding to the excitement, Emirates Draw has announced an additional Special Eid Raffle. Participants who play any of the MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5 games until July 2nd, 2023, at 8:30 pm will automatically be entered into the raffle. This Guaranteed Raffle will generate a wave of winners, with 7 winners for MEGA7, 6 winners for EASY6, and five winners for FAST5, totaling 18 families.

Each winner will have the opportunity to invite up to five family members from anywhere in the world to join them, creating an atmosphere of togetherness and aligning with the spirit of the Eid celebrations and summer holidays.

Full details about this unique campaign are available on the Emirates Draw website, which provides a comprehensive overview: https://emiratesdraw.com/emirates-draw-eid-al-adha-guaranteed-raffle-terms-and-conditions.

Participants can take part in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website www.emiratesdraw.com or app, available on both Android and Apple stores.

Every purchase supports the planting of coral fragments as part of the organisation’s leading social and environmental responsibility programme in line with the UAE government’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.