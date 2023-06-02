1. South African expat wins Emirates Draw Fast5

In its very first edition, De Bruin won the Raffle Draw prize of Dh75,000

2. Jordan’s crown prince weds Saudi architect in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Prince William, Kate, Jill Biden among attendees

3. Kuwait to deport 302 Filipino labourers

Decision to suspend issuing all visas for Filipino labour to continue 'until further notice'

4. UAE Corporate Tax: Small Business Relief comes into play for SMEs with revenues up to Dh3 million

A 3-year tax-free period gives SMEs with up to Dh3m in sales ample time to scale up

5. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?