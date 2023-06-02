Dubai: In its commitment to fast-tracking dreams and creating extraordinary lives, Emirates Draw’s latest game, Fast5, is already proving itself a game-changer.

In its very first edition, the new game has showcased its transformative power with Michael De Bruin from South Africa winning the Raffle Draw prize of Dh75,000. This remarkable win in the first draw highlights the uniqueness of the game, as it features a 5-ball draw from a pool of only 42, providing ticket holders with a faster route to a worry-free life.

Game-changer

Among the fortunate few who have experienced this game-changer is Michael, a 38-year-old resident of the UAE. Although a regular player of Emirates Draw’s other games, MEGA7 and EASY6, De Bruin hadn’t initially planned on participating in Fast5. It was only through a friend’s recommendation that he decided to give it a try.

Little did Michael know that this decision would lead him down an extraordinary path.

When De Bruin received the news of his incredible win in the Raffle Draw, he was overcome with a mix of disbelief and cautious optimism. Having received notifications of smaller winnings in the past, he couldn’t help but wonder if this prize was too good to be true.

“It’s a little difficult to believe when you’ve won something, especially with all the scams out there trying to make you doubt your luck,” Michael admitted with a chuckle. However, after carefully cross-referencing the Emirates Draw website and app, he slowly began to accept the reality of his win.

Believer in luck

De Bruin acknowledged the role luck plays in life.

“I’ve always believed in luck. If you don’t participate, you can’t expect to win,” he wisely noted. As for the Fast5 Draw win, Michael intends to exercise caution and put the prize money into savings for now, with no immediate plans.

As a prime example of the UAE’s commitment to becoming the happiest place in the world, Emirates Draw continues to fast-track dreams into reality, creating equal opportunities for all participants with its games.

Fast5, which was launched last week, offers participants the fastest route to winning. With only 42 balls in the pool and a single Dh25 ticket, participants can experience the thrill of selecting 5 winning balls to get the Grand Prize. The game not only offers a chance to win the impressive Grand Prize of Dh25,000 every month for 25 years, but also offers three participants the opportunity to win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the Raffle Draw.

Next draw: June 3, 2023; 9 pm

Set to take place every Saturday at 9 pm UAE time, the next Fast5 draw is scheduled to be broadcast live on June 3, 2023.

How to join

Participants can enter the Fast5 draw by purchasing a ticket via the official Emirates Draw website www.emiratesdraw.com or through the app, available on both Android and Apple stores.

Emirates Draw Fast5, combines thrill, incredible prizes, and a commitment to environmental responsibility. With every purchase, participants support the planting of coral fragments as part of the organisation’s leading environmental programme in line with the UAE government’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.