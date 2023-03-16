23% rise in number of winners

This week's draw saw a 32% rise in the number of winners and nearly a 20 per cent increase in the total prize money, compared to the previous week.

Rizwan Iftikhar was among the lucky winners of the upgraded MEGA7, having matched 6 out of 7 numbers, missing out on the life-changing Dh100 million by just one number. He shared his winning experience and the journey that led to his triumph upon the announcement of the results.

Dh250,00 prize for 6 numbers

Rizwan Iftikhar, a 41-year-old banking professional and UAE resident for over three decades, has won Dh250,000 in the Emirates Draw MEGA7's upgraded gameplay format.

Rizwan, who lives with his wife and child in Abu Dhabi, has been participating weekly for over a year, and his perseverance paid off when he matched 6 out of 7 numbers. Reflecting on his win, Rizwan shared, "I have participated in many other draws, but this is my first significant win, and it came from Emirates Draw."

He also expressed his gratitude for the win while acknowledging that he couldn't help but think about the one remaining number that could have changed his life entirely. Rizwan was unaware of his win until contacted by the Emirates Draw team, who informed him of his victory. He also noted that the upgraded gameplay format was more participant-friendly and increased winning possibilities by a huge margin, as the matching numbers from right to left restriction was eliminated.

When asked about his plans for the prize money, Rizwan said that he was still coming to terms with the news and hadn't thought of any immediate use for the cash prize.

However, he hopes to continue participating and winning the Grand Prize of Dh100 million, urging others to participate and be sensible with their participation. Rizwan's story highlights the accessible nature of Emirates Draw MEGA7's weekly draws, with a reasonable entry ticket price and a potential for life-changing wins.

The new gameplay format has the potential to unlock much higher wins and has already gathered tremendous enthusiasm from players. Emirates Draw MEGA7 remains committed to delivering the best-in-class gaming experience to its players and is constantly striving to introduce innovative features that enhance the thrill of the game.

Emirates Draw MEGA7