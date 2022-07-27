Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is all set to get nine new chartered schools, offering 12,000 additional seats, from the start of the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year starting in September.

The expansion of the schools, which are managed by the emirate’s education sector regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), was approved by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced today.

Existing schools

The emirate already boasts 22 chartered schools with 34,500 school places, operated on public-private partnership basis by Adek. During a meeting with senior Adek officials, Khaled bin Mohamed reviewed the progress on the opening of the nine new schools this September. Following their opening, the total number of chartered schools in the emirate will increase to 31, and they will offer a total of 46,500 places.

Since the launch of the chartered schools, 93 per cent of students have demonstrated significant progress after enrolment.

The nine new schools will provide high quality education to students enrolled from KG1 to Grade 12 and Cycle 3. This follows the hiring of 139 Emirati recruits as of 2022.

Increasing enrolment

Adek launched the public-funded but privately operated chartered school model in 2018 with the opening of the 2,700-seat Al Rayana School. Since then, chartered schools have seen rapid growth and Emirati enrolment in these institutions has grown over four years. At present, 30,198 Emirati students attend 15 chartered schools in Abu Dhabi and seven in Al Ain.

“Chartered schools focus on sustainability, enabling the ongoing provision of quality education and heightened student performance. Leveraging global practices, expertise and efficiencies, these schools are engaging students in a curriculum adapted to deliver academic, social and personal growth. What fills us with great appreciation for what has been achieved is the progress students have demonstrated overall and the number of Emiratis who are now employed in these schools,” Sara Musallam, the Adek chairman, said.

Academic progress

The chartered schools’ curriculum covers core subjects, including English, Mathematics and Science, as well as Arabic, Islamic and Social Studies that follow the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum. They also offer a range of extracurricular activities, including physical education and swimming. The schools provide a supportive environment for talented students, and academic intervention programmes tailored to students’ needs.

From 2019-2022, 95 per cent of students have progressed in reading year-on-year, 94 per cent have progressed in Maths, and 89 per cent have improved in Language usage and Science.

Emirati recruits

Adek said 139 new Emirati professionals have been recruited in chartered schools as administration and teaching trainees, following a dedicated recruitment and selection drive. All recruits undergo upskilling workshops to enhance their emotional intelligence, productivity, time management, effective communication and benefit from career mentorship. Following 12-month trainee periods, the performance of the Emirati recruits is measured and based on the results, selected candidates can be hired for permanent posts with chartered school partners. Those wishing to pursue teaching careers are also offered professional teacher training.

“Our investment in these new schools demonstrates our belief in this third education model and the pivotal role of public and private sector partnerships to help meet our goals of providing opportunity and economic diversification for the people of this nation, and for the country to become a beacon of world-class education,” said Amer Al Hammadi, the Adek undersecretary.