ABU DHABI UNIVERSITY
• Top courses for Sept 2022:
50 courses include programmes and concentrations in Biomedical Sciences (Laboratory Medicine), Molecular and Medical Genetics, Cybersecurity, Software engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship and innovation, and Big Data Analytics.
• Admission deadline:
24 August 2022
• Tuition fees and scholarships:
The university offers a wide range of scholarship and financial aid programs up to 100 per cent to students who meet the criteria. Tuition Fees are based upon the College and/or Department classification as opposed to the course classification or level. Tuition rates for undergraduate students vary from the tuition rates for graduate students. Tuition rates can be checked for a specific programme through the website www.adu.ac.ae.
• Contact details:
Phone: 600550003
Website: www.adu.ac.ae
AJMAN UNIVERSITY
• Top reasons to enrol:
• Innovative programmes, skills-based & experiential learning
• Student strength:
• 6000+
• Top courses for 2022:
Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence
Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics
Doctor of Business Administration & MBA
Bachelor of Architecture
Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Social Work
AMERICAN UNIVERSITY IN DUBAI
Fields of Specialisation:
40+ fields of specialisation including School of Business Administration,` Engineering, Architecture (School of art and design) - ID, Visual Communication, Communication and Information Studies, Journalism, School of Arts and Science, and Psychology. Please check catalogue or bookmark at www.aud.edu for the full list of schools/programmes and majors.
Most popular course:
Undergraduate: Bachelor of Business Administration -
Master’s: General MBA - or Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media. We have more Masters
Admission Deadline:
Fall semester: Submission of late applications through July/August
Tuition fees and discounts:
Tuition fee approx. Dh95,300 per annum, and Dh12,852 per course for most Masters courses. Excluding waivers.
Scholarships-
All details available on the website. We are proud to support high achievers in their academic journeys.
Website and contact details:
+9714 318 3266
AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH
· Fields of specialisation:
AUS is a top-ranked institution offering undergraduate and graduate programs across the fields of architecture, design, science, humanities, engineering and business.
· Top courses for Sept 2022:
Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (with majors in accounting, economics, finance, information systems and business analytics, management and marketing), Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
· Admission deadline:
Important dates for admissions can be found here: aus.edu/ug-dates
· Tuition fees and scholarships:
Information regarding undergraduate tuition fees can be found here: www.aus.edu/prospective-students
Information regarding graduate tuition fees can be found here: www.aus.edu/prospective-students
Information regarding grants and scholarships can be found here: aus.edu/scholarship
· Contact details
Telephone: +971 6 515 5555
Website: www.aus.edu
AMITY UNIVERSITY
Fields of specialisation:
From Engineering, Business and Forensic Sciences to Media Studies, Animation, Psychology, Law, Architecture, Hospitality and Interior Design, Amity University Dubai offer a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs for students.
Top courses for Sept 2022:
MBA, BBA, Digital Marketing, Aerospace Engineering, Fashion Design and Mechatronics
Admission deadline:
31st August, 2022
Tuition fees and scholarships:
Tuition fees varies from 45,000 AED to 65,000 AED per year. Scholarships are awarded based on academic proficiency, financial requirements and excellence in sports or other extracurricular activities.
Website and phone no: www.amityuniversity.ae/ or call/WhatsApp +971 800 26489.http://www.amityuniversity.ae
BITS PILANI
• Fields of specialisation:
• BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus is among the top and pioneering engineering institutions in Dubai, successfully serving the student community from UAE, other GCC countries, Asia, Africa and Far East since the year 2000. The campus offers B.E., M.E., MBA & Ph.D. programmes in Engineering and allied disciplines
• Top courses for Sept 2022:
• The university offers various flexibilities & inter-disciplinary course curriculum. Along with majors in any engineering discipline the institute offers minors in Robotics & Automation, Finance, Aeronautics & Data Science, Finance and so on. The curriculum is updated regularly to meet the industry demands and therefore electives such as Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain technology, Deep Learning, Internet of Things, Mechatronics, Nano-technology, Petroleum engineering etc are part of curriculum. Some of the top courses are
• B.E. Biotechnology
• B.E. Chemical Engineering
• B.E. Civil Engineering
• B.E. Computer Science
• B.E. Electronics & Communication Engineering
• B.E. Electrical & Electronics Engineering
• B.E. Mechanical Engineering
• M.E. Design Engineering
• M.E. Electrical (with specialization in Power Electronics and Drives)
• M.E. Microelectronics
• M.E. Software Systems
• MBA
• Admission deadline:
• BE: 8 Aug 2022
ME/MBA: 8 Aug 2022
• Tuition fees and scholarships
Entry level Scholarships of up to 75 per cent is offered to meritorious students. There are continuing scholarships of 20 per cent offered 2nd from year onwards subject to performance.
Tuition Fees: Dh48,400 per year
• Contact details
Call us on: +9714 2753 711 or Visit: www.bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions/
CANADIAN UNIVERSITY
Top courses on offer:
● Architecture
● Business
● Communication
● Engineering
● Health Sciences
● Social Sciences
Tuition fees and scholarships:
Fall 2022 semester: Up to 60 per cent* in Scholarships for new students
Scholarships:
• Academic Excellence
• Scholarship (Undergraduate); Sports
• Scholarship (Undergraduate); Financial
• Hardship Scholarship (Undergraduate);
• Special Needs Scholarship
• (Undergraduate) and Special Talent
• Scholarship (Undergraduate)
Fall 2022 semester: Classes start on August 29, 2022
Contact details
www.cud.ac.ae; apply@cud.ac.ae; 800 69283
CURTIN UNIVERSITY
Top courses on offer:
Bachelor of Commerce in International Business, Accounting and Finance (Double Major), Finance, Accounting, Marketing
Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Management in Business, Small Business Start-Up, Digital Marketing, Workforce Management, Tourism and Hospitality Essentials
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Cyber Security
Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science, Psychological Science and Human Resource Management
Bachelor of Communications
Scholarships: Our Future Student Advisors will get in touch with you directly to assess your eligibility for scholarships.
Admission deadline for September intake: 9 Sept 2022.
Contact: 800 CURTIN or email admissions@curtindubai.ac.ae.
DE MONTFORT UNIVERSITY
• Fields of specialisation:
Foundation (IYZ) programme - One year full-time
Undergraduate programme - Three years full-time ( Morning Session)
Postgraduate programme - Full-time 1 year / Part-time 2 years ( Evening Session)
Induction in September & Classes start in October.
We offer an industry oriented innovative curriculum.
• Admission deadline – Sept 2022:
Tuition fees and scholarships:
• Apply early to receive the maximum scholarships.
• Early Admissions Discount of Dh8,000 +
• Scholarships up to 30 per cent. (T&C-subject to the discretion of the institution)
• Transfers accepted – Direct entry to second year
(T&C applied and subject to the discretion of the institution)
Top courses for Sept 2022
Undergraduate programmes
• International Year Zero (IYZ) -Foundation (with subject pathways)
• LLB (Hons) Law – Qualifying Law degree
• BSc (Hons) Psychology
• BSc (Hons) Cyber Security
• BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering
• BA (Hons) Interior Design / Architecture
• Transfers accepted – Direct entry to second year
Postgraduate programmes
• Master of Arts in Human Resources Management – CIPD Accredited.
• Master of Arts in Fashion Management with Marketing – Highly rewarding careers.
• Master of Science in Project Management – Mapped with UK Association of Project Management (APM).
• Master of Science in Data Analytics – gain skills required to design, build, and use business intelligence systems.
• MBA (Global)
Contact details– 04-4358700 / enquiry.dubai@dmu.ac.uk
GULF MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
• Fields of specialisation:
• Medicine, Biomedical sciences, Dentistry, pharmacy , physiotherapy, anesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences
• Top courses for Sept 2022:
• Dentistry, Doctor of Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Nursing , Healthcare Management, and economics
• Admission deadline : August 15, 2022
• Tuition fees and scholarships – Merit based discounts are available for various healthcare programs
• Contact details (+971 6) 7431333 – Call
+971 56 177 5555 WhatsApp
HERRIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY
• Fields of specialisation
Construction Project Management, Quantity Surveying, Real Estate, Petroleum Engineering, Data Science, Robotics, Global Sustainability Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Communication Design, Interior Design and Architecture, Digital Marketing, Psychology, Digital Leadership, Business Analytics and Consultancy, Applied Accounting, Logistics and Supply Chain and International Business Management.
• Top courses for Sept 2022
• MSc Robotics, MSc Business Analytics, MSc Digital Leadership, BA Architecture, BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) and (Cyber Security)
• Admission deadline
Classes commence 12 September 2022, students need to enrol before 5 September 2022
• Tuition fees and scholarships
o Pathway: Dh45, 864 onward
o Undergraduate Hons: Dh67,704 onward per year
o Postgraduate: Dh81,900 onward
Merit based and sports scholarships available for pathway, undergraduate and postgraduate
Additionally a discount of AED 5,000 will be awarded to any student, (foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate) applying and paying tuition fee deposit by July 31, 2022 for September 2022 intake
Any Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Member applying for the MSc Civil Engineering & Construction Management is eligible for a 20 per cent Scholarship. An immediate family member of an ICE Member applying for the BEng (Hons) Civil Engineering programme is eligible to receive a flat scholarship of 20 per cent on first year tuition fee, split across the duration of the programme.
For more on scholarships offered at Heriot-Watt University Dubai visit: Dubai Campus scholarships and discounts | Heriot-Watt (hw.ac.uk)
• Contact Details
To book an appointment with our Recruitment and Admissions team please call +971 4 571 7000 or email dubaienquiries@hw.ac.uk. Website is www.hw.ac.uk/dubai
LINCOLN UNIVERSITY OF BUSINESS & MANAGEMENT
Fields of specialisation :
35+ courses and specialisations:
Level 5 Diploma in Business Management
Level 7 Diploma in Strategic Management & Leadership
BA Hons – Business Management
MBA in Healthcare Management
MBA in Finance
MBA in Project and Operations Management
MBA in Quality
MBA in Strategic Human Resource Management & Leadership
MBA in Educational Leadership & Management
Executive MBA / MBA Top-up
Top courses for Sept 2022:
MSc in Project Management - Awarded by University of the West of Scotland, UK.
MBA Specialists – Awarded by York St John University, UK
Admission deadline - September 2022
Tuition fees and scholarships – Dh47,500 (Up to 30 per cent Scholarships available for eligible learners)
Contact details : +971565656346 or info@lincoln-edu.ae
Website - www.lincoln-edu.ae
MANIPAL UNIVERSITY
• Fields of specialisation
- Business, Design & Architecture, Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Information Technology, Life Sciences and Media & Communication
• Top courses for Sept 2022
o BCom and BCom with ACCA
o BTech (Day & Evening)
o BSc Applied Psychology
o BArch
o BA Media & Communication
o BSc (Biotechnology, Food & Nutrition)
• Admission deadline
o Admissions are open for all programmes, and students are recommended to block their seats at the earliest.
• Tuition fees and scholarships
- Tuition Fees – From Dh31,000 – Dh48,000 per annum.
- Scholarships – Up to 50 per cent scholarships is offered to students based on their merit. MAHE Dubai also offers a Girl Child Scholarship of 100 per cent in partnership with the Embassy of India, UAE.
• Contact details –
Tel no: +971 4 4290 888
Email Address – admissions@manipaldubai.com
Website: www.manipaldubai.com
MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY
Fields of specialisation:
• Business and Marketing
• IT, Data Science and Computer Engineering
• Accounting and Finance
• Education
• Law and International Relations
• Media
• Psychology
• Art and Design
Top courses for September 2022:
• International Foundation Programme (5 pathways)
• BA Business Management (7 pathways)
• BSc Information Technology
• LLB Law (4 Specialisms)
• MA Education (5 specialisms)
• MBA (11 pathways)
Admission deadline: We accept applications up to the start of the intake and encourage all applicants to apply as soon as possible to secure their place and confirm their scholarships and grants.
Tuition fees and scholarships: Annual fees range from Dh30,000 to Dh107,600 depending on the programme and chosen study option. We offer scholarships and grants for all learners, including an Academic Scholarship of minimum 15 per cent up to 50 per cent for all UAE high school leavers and up to 25 per cent Postgraduate learners. Ad-hoc study grants are also available that can be used in conjunction with scholarships.
Contact details:
• Phone Number: +971 (0)4 367 8100
• Email Address: admissions@mdx.ac.ae
• WhatsApp: +971 (0)54 444 1260
• Website – www.mdx.ac.ae/september2022
SAE INSTITUTE
Fields of specialisation:
Animation
Audio
Design
Film
Games
Creative Technologies
· Top courses for Sept 2022:
Bachelor of Animation
Bachelor of Audio
Bachelor of Design and Visual Communication
Bachelor of Film
Bachelor of Game Development
Diploma of Augmented and Virtual Reality
· Admission deadline:
Aug 19, 2022- September 2022 Intake
·Tuition fees and scholarships:
Yearly Tuition Fee - Dh54,630
Academic Excellence Scholarship are available
Flexible Payment Plans from Yearly to Monthly Plans
· Contact details
Telephone Number:
+971 4 360 6456
Website:
UNIVERSITY OF STRATHCLYDE BUSINESS SCHOOL
Fields of specialisation :
Strathclyde Business School offer a highly ranked and fully accredited Executive MBA, where you will be learning at a leading British University. The University is constantly ranked in the Financial Times European Business School rankings as top 95 Business Schools in Europe. Strathclyde Business holds all three hallmarks of excellence as it is one of only 108 business schools in the world that hold triple accreditation from the most sought-after international accreditations: AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS. It is also accredited locally in the UAE and wider GCC region by the Ministry of Education (MOE).
• Top courses for Sept 2022: Executive MBA
• Admission deadline : Executive MBA October cohort : 31st August 2022
• Tuition fees and scholarships: Those applying before August 31st will receive a reduction of AED 10,000
• Contact details:
Reem Dabat
MBA Marketing and Recruitment Officer
Strathclyde Business School UAE
G 26, Block 2A, Dubai Knowledge Park
Email: reem.dabat@strath.ac.uk
Direct: +971 (0)47700957
visit www.strathclyde.in/uae
UNIVERSITY OF DUBAI
Fields of specialisation:
Bachelor of Business Administration in:
Marketing
Human Resources Management
Marketing
Management
Finance and Banking
Accounting
Entrepreneurship Management
Supply Chain and Logistics Management
Bachelor of Science in Computing & Information Systems:
Information Systems Security
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering:
Communication
Power & Energy
General MBA, SpecialiSed MBA in:
International Business & Marketing
Leadership & HR Management
Finance & Accounting
Operations & Logistics Management
Master of Science in Data Science
Master of Laws in:
Arbitration & Dispute Resolution
Financial Crimes & Money Laundering
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in:
Management
Marketing
Finance
Accounting
Top courses for Sept 2022:
Bachelor of Science in Computing & Information Systems:
Information Systems Security
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering:
Communication
Power & Energy
Admission deadline:
Mid of August 2022
Tuition fees and scholarships:
The university offers wide range of scholarships up to 100 per cent. Some of the major discounts that we offer are:
50 per cent discount on undergraduate for students with high school score of 90 per cent and above
35 per cent discount on undergraduate programs for Esaad card holders and 20 per cent on graduate programs
30 per cent discount on undergraduate programs for other govt. card holders and 15 per cent on graduate programs
60 per cent for nurses and doctors working at public hospitals
20 per cent - 50 per cent for students joining from academic partners (schools we partner with)
75 per cent for 5 students a year (Adel Al Kamel Scholarship) for students with high school score of 95 per cent and above
Full scholarship for UAE nationals by TDRA to study Bachelor of Electrical Engineering in Communication and Master of Science in Data Science
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid full scholarship for 3 students a year
Contact details:
Call: +97145566877
What’sapp: +971503938863
Website: www.ud.ac.ae
UNIVERSITY OF STIRLING
Fields of specialisation – UG & PG Courses
BA(Hons) Accounting and Finance – 3 years
BSc(Hons) Management – 3|4 years
BSc(Hons) Computing Science - 3 years
BSc(Hons) Software Engineering – 4 years
MSc Finance - 1 year
MSc Big Data – 1 year
Top courses for Sept 2022 :
In the UG level the Software Engineering and Accounting & Finance with ACCA/CMA are most preferred by local and international students
At the PG level both courses has strong interests from working professionals who wish to seek career advancement in their respective areas of work
Admission deadline :
Sept 12, 2022
Tuition fees and scholarships –
Tuition Fee : Dh40,000
Scholarships available up to 50 per cent every year
Contact details:
Toll Free : 800 2552
Website : stir.ae
Email : Admissions@stir.ae
WESTFORD UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
- Fields of Specialisation
Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing
Accounting & Finance
Sport Business
Media, Culture and Communications
Computer Science
- Top courses for Sept 2022
BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics
BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance
BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication
BA (Hons) in Sports Business
BSc in Business Management
BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management
- Admission deadline
Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for the September 2022 intake are now open.
Acceptance is subject to availability of seats.
- Tuition Fees and Scholarships
Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts such as –
Scholarships based on academic performances
Accelerate Her Scholarship that is offered to all female students
And Early-bird discounts.
Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education fordable and accessible.
- Contact Details
Website: www.mywestford.com
Number: +971 552272114
Email: info@westford.org.uk