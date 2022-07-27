ABU DHABI UNIVERSITY

50 courses include programmes and concentrations in Biomedical Sciences (Laboratory Medicine), Molecular and Medical Genetics, Cybersecurity, Software engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship and innovation, and Big Data Analytics.

• Admission deadline:

24 August 2022

• Tuition fees and scholarships:

The university offers a wide range of scholarship and financial aid programs up to 100 per cent to students who meet the criteria. Tuition Fees are based upon the College and/or Department classification as opposed to the course classification or level. Tuition rates for undergraduate students vary from the tuition rates for graduate students. Tuition rates can be checked for a specific programme through the website www.adu.ac.ae.

• Contact details:

Phone: 600550003

AJMAN UNIVERSITY

• Top reasons to enrol:

• Innovative programmes, skills-based & experiential learning

• Student strength:

• 6000+

• Top courses for 2022:

Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence

Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics

Doctor of Business Administration & MBA

Bachelor of Architecture

Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Social Work

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY IN DUBAI

Fields of Specialisation:

40+ fields of specialisation including School of Business Administration,` Engineering, Architecture (School of art and design) - ID, Visual Communication, Communication and Information Studies, Journalism, School of Arts and Science, and Psychology. Please check catalogue or bookmark at www.aud.edu for the full list of schools/programmes and majors.

Most popular course:

Undergraduate: Bachelor of Business Administration -

Master’s: General MBA - or Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media. We have more Masters

Admission Deadline:

Fall semester: Submission of late applications through July/August

Tuition fees and discounts:

Tuition fee approx. Dh95,300 per annum, and Dh12,852 per course for most Masters courses. Excluding waivers.

Scholarships-

All details available on the website. We are proud to support high achievers in their academic journeys.

Website and contact details:

+9714 318 3266

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH

· Fields of specialisation:

AUS is a top-ranked institution offering undergraduate and graduate programs across the fields of architecture, design, science, humanities, engineering and business.

· Top courses for Sept 2022:

Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (with majors in accounting, economics, finance, information systems and business analytics, management and marketing), Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

· Admission deadline:

Important dates for admissions can be found here: aus.edu/ug-dates

· Tuition fees and scholarships:

Information regarding undergraduate tuition fees can be found here: www.aus.edu/prospective-students

Information regarding graduate tuition fees can be found here: www.aus.edu/prospective-students

Information regarding grants and scholarships can be found here: aus.edu/scholarship

· Contact details

Telephone: +971 6 515 5555

AMITY UNIVERSITY

Fields of specialisation:

From Engineering, Business and Forensic Sciences to Media Studies, Animation, Psychology, Law, Architecture, Hospitality and Interior Design, Amity University Dubai offer a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs for students.

Top courses for Sept 2022:

MBA, BBA, Digital Marketing, Aerospace Engineering, Fashion Design and Mechatronics

Admission deadline:

31st August, 2022

Tuition fees and scholarships:

Tuition fees varies from 45,000 AED to 65,000 AED per year. Scholarships are awarded based on academic proficiency, financial requirements and excellence in sports or other extracurricular activities.

Website and phone no: www.amityuniversity.ae/ or call/WhatsApp +971 800 26489.http://www.amityuniversity.ae

BITS PILANI

• Fields of specialisation:

• BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus is among the top and pioneering engineering institutions in Dubai, successfully serving the student community from UAE, other GCC countries, Asia, Africa and Far East since the year 2000. The campus offers B.E., M.E., MBA & Ph.D. programmes in Engineering and allied disciplines

• Top courses for Sept 2022:

• The university offers various flexibilities & inter-disciplinary course curriculum. Along with majors in any engineering discipline the institute offers minors in Robotics & Automation, Finance, Aeronautics & Data Science, Finance and so on. The curriculum is updated regularly to meet the industry demands and therefore electives such as Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain technology, Deep Learning, Internet of Things, Mechatronics, Nano-technology, Petroleum engineering etc are part of curriculum. Some of the top courses are

• B.E. Biotechnology

• B.E. Chemical Engineering

• B.E. Civil Engineering

• B.E. Computer Science

• B.E. Electronics & Communication Engineering

• B.E. Electrical & Electronics Engineering

• B.E. Mechanical Engineering

• M.E. Design Engineering

• M.E. Electrical (with specialization in Power Electronics and Drives)

• M.E. Microelectronics

• M.E. Software Systems

• MBA

• Admission deadline:

• BE: 8 Aug 2022

ME/MBA: 8 Aug 2022

• Tuition fees and scholarships

Entry level Scholarships of up to 75 per cent is offered to meritorious students. There are continuing scholarships of 20 per cent offered 2nd from year onwards subject to performance.

Tuition Fees: Dh48,400 per year

• Contact details

Call us on: +9714 2753 711 or Visit: www.bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions/

CANADIAN UNIVERSITY

Top courses on offer:

● Architecture

● Business

● Communication

● Engineering

● Health Sciences

● Social Sciences

Tuition fees and scholarships:

Fall 2022 semester: Up to 60 per cent* in Scholarships for new students

Scholarships:

• Academic Excellence

• Scholarship (Undergraduate); Sports

• Scholarship (Undergraduate); Financial

• Hardship Scholarship (Undergraduate);

• Special Needs Scholarship

• (Undergraduate) and Special Talent

• Scholarship (Undergraduate)

Fall 2022 semester: Classes start on August 29, 2022

Contact details

www.cud.ac.ae; apply@cud.ac.ae; 800 69283

CURTIN UNIVERSITY

Top courses on offer:

Bachelor of Commerce in International Business, Accounting and Finance (Double Major), Finance, Accounting, Marketing

Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Management in Business, Small Business Start-Up, Digital Marketing, Workforce Management, Tourism and Hospitality Essentials

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Cyber Security

Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science, Psychological Science and Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Communications

Scholarships: Our Future Student Advisors will get in touch with you directly to assess your eligibility for scholarships.

Admission deadline for September intake: 9 Sept 2022.

Contact: 800 CURTIN or email admissions@curtindubai.ac.ae.

DE MONTFORT UNIVERSITY

• Fields of specialisation:

Foundation (IYZ) programme - One year full-time

Undergraduate programme - Three years full-time ( Morning Session)

Postgraduate programme - Full-time 1 year / Part-time 2 years ( Evening Session)

Induction in September & Classes start in October.

We offer an industry oriented innovative curriculum.

• Admission deadline – Sept 2022:

Induction in September & Classes start in October.

We offer an industry oriented innovative curriculum.

Tuition fees and scholarships:

• Apply early to receive the maximum scholarships.

• Early Admissions Discount of Dh8,000 +

• Scholarships up to 30 per cent. (T&C-subject to the discretion of the institution)

• Transfers accepted – Direct entry to second year

(T&C applied and subject to the discretion of the institution)

Top courses for Sept 2022

Undergraduate programmes

• International Year Zero (IYZ) -Foundation (with subject pathways)

• LLB (Hons) Law – Qualifying Law degree

• BSc (Hons) Psychology

• BSc (Hons) Cyber Security

• BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering

• BA (Hons) Interior Design / Architecture

• Transfers accepted – Direct entry to second year

Postgraduate programmes

• Master of Arts in Human Resources Management – CIPD Accredited.

• Master of Arts in Fashion Management with Marketing – Highly rewarding careers.

• Master of Science in Project Management – Mapped with UK Association of Project Management (APM).

• Master of Science in Data Analytics – gain skills required to design, build, and use business intelligence systems.

• MBA (Global)

Contact details– 04-4358700 / enquiry.dubai@dmu.ac.uk

GULF MEDICAL UNIVERSITY

• Fields of specialisation:

• Medicine, Biomedical sciences, Dentistry, pharmacy , physiotherapy, anesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences

• Top courses for Sept 2022:

• Dentistry, Doctor of Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Nursing , Healthcare Management, and economics

• Admission deadline : August 15, 2022

• Tuition fees and scholarships – Merit based discounts are available for various healthcare programs

• Contact details (+971 6) 7431333 – Call

+971 56 177 5555 WhatsApp

HERRIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY

• Fields of specialisation

Construction Project Management, Quantity Surveying, Real Estate, Petroleum Engineering, Data Science, Robotics, Global Sustainability Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Communication Design, Interior Design and Architecture, Digital Marketing, Psychology, Digital Leadership, Business Analytics and Consultancy, Applied Accounting, Logistics and Supply Chain and International Business Management.

• Top courses for Sept 2022

• MSc Robotics, MSc Business Analytics, MSc Digital Leadership, BA Architecture, BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) and (Cyber Security)

• Admission deadline

Classes commence 12 September 2022, students need to enrol before 5 September 2022

• Tuition fees and scholarships

o Pathway: Dh45, 864 onward

o Undergraduate Hons: Dh67,704 onward per year

o Postgraduate: Dh81,900 onward

Merit based and sports scholarships available for pathway, undergraduate and postgraduate

Additionally a discount of AED 5,000 will be awarded to any student, (foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate) applying and paying tuition fee deposit by July 31, 2022 for September 2022 intake

Any Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Member applying for the MSc Civil Engineering & Construction Management is eligible for a 20 per cent Scholarship. An immediate family member of an ICE Member applying for the BEng (Hons) Civil Engineering programme is eligible to receive a flat scholarship of 20 per cent on first year tuition fee, split across the duration of the programme.

For more on scholarships offered at Heriot-Watt University Dubai visit: Dubai Campus scholarships and discounts | Heriot-Watt (hw.ac.uk)

• Contact Details

To book an appointment with our Recruitment and Admissions team please call +971 4 571 7000 or email dubaienquiries@hw.ac.uk. Website is www.hw.ac.uk/dubai

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY OF BUSINESS & MANAGEMENT

Fields of specialisation :

35+ courses and specialisations:

Level 5 Diploma in Business Management

Level 7 Diploma in Strategic Management & Leadership

BA Hons – Business Management

MBA in Healthcare Management

MBA in Finance

MBA in Project and Operations Management

MBA in Quality

MBA in Strategic Human Resource Management & Leadership

MBA in Educational Leadership & Management

Executive MBA / MBA Top-up

Top courses for Sept 2022:

MSc in Project Management - Awarded by University of the West of Scotland, UK.

MBA Specialists – Awarded by York St John University, UK

Admission deadline - September 2022

Tuition fees and scholarships – Dh47,500 (Up to 30 per cent Scholarships available for eligible learners)

Contact details : +971565656346 or info@lincoln-edu.ae

MANIPAL UNIVERSITY

• Fields of specialisation

- Business, Design & Architecture, Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Information Technology, Life Sciences and Media & Communication

• Top courses for Sept 2022

o BCom and BCom with ACCA

o BTech (Day & Evening)

o BSc Applied Psychology

o BArch

o BA Media & Communication

o BSc (Biotechnology, Food & Nutrition)

• Admission deadline

o Admissions are open for all programmes, and students are recommended to block their seats at the earliest.

• Tuition fees and scholarships

- Tuition Fees – From Dh31,000 – Dh48,000 per annum.

- Scholarships – Up to 50 per cent scholarships is offered to students based on their merit. MAHE Dubai also offers a Girl Child Scholarship of 100 per cent in partnership with the Embassy of India, UAE.

• Contact details –

Tel no: +971 4 4290 888

Email Address – admissions@manipaldubai.com

MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY

Fields of specialisation:

• Business and Marketing

• IT, Data Science and Computer Engineering

• Accounting and Finance

• Education

• Law and International Relations

• Media

• Psychology

• Art and Design

Top courses for September 2022:

• International Foundation Programme (5 pathways)

• BA Business Management (7 pathways)

• BSc Information Technology

• LLB Law (4 Specialisms)

• MA Education (5 specialisms)

• MBA (11 pathways)

Admission deadline: We accept applications up to the start of the intake and encourage all applicants to apply as soon as possible to secure their place and confirm their scholarships and grants.

Tuition fees and scholarships: Annual fees range from Dh30,000 to Dh107,600 depending on the programme and chosen study option. We offer scholarships and grants for all learners, including an Academic Scholarship of minimum 15 per cent up to 50 per cent for all UAE high school leavers and up to 25 per cent Postgraduate learners. Ad-hoc study grants are also available that can be used in conjunction with scholarships.

Contact details:

• Phone Number: +971 (0)4 367 8100

• Email Address: admissions@mdx.ac.ae

• WhatsApp: +971 (0)54 444 1260

SAE INSTITUTE

Fields of specialisation:

Animation

Audio

Design

Film

Games

Creative Technologies

· Top courses for Sept 2022:

Bachelor of Animation

Bachelor of Audio

Bachelor of Design and Visual Communication

Bachelor of Film

Bachelor of Game Development

Diploma of Augmented and Virtual Reality

· Admission deadline:

Aug 19, 2022- September 2022 Intake

·Tuition fees and scholarships:

Yearly Tuition Fee - Dh54,630

Academic Excellence Scholarship are available

Flexible Payment Plans from Yearly to Monthly Plans

· Contact details

Telephone Number:

+971 4 360 6456

Website:

UNIVERSITY OF STRATHCLYDE BUSINESS SCHOOL

Fields of specialisation :

Strathclyde Business School offer a highly ranked and fully accredited Executive MBA, where you will be learning at a leading British University. The University is constantly ranked in the Financial Times European Business School rankings as top 95 Business Schools in Europe. Strathclyde Business holds all three hallmarks of excellence as it is one of only 108 business schools in the world that hold triple accreditation from the most sought-after international accreditations: AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS. It is also accredited locally in the UAE and wider GCC region by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

• Top courses for Sept 2022: Executive MBA

• Admission deadline : Executive MBA October cohort : 31st August 2022

• Tuition fees and scholarships: Those applying before August 31st will receive a reduction of AED 10,000

• Contact details:

Reem Dabat

MBA Marketing and Recruitment Officer

Strathclyde Business School UAE

G 26, Block 2A, Dubai Knowledge Park

Email: reem.dabat@strath.ac.uk

Direct: +971 (0)47700957

UNIVERSITY OF DUBAI

Fields of specialisation:

Bachelor of Business Administration in:

Marketing

Human Resources Management

Marketing

Management

Finance and Banking

Accounting

Entrepreneurship Management

Supply Chain and Logistics Management

Bachelor of Science in Computing & Information Systems:

Information Systems Security

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering:

Communication

Power & Energy

General MBA, SpecialiSed MBA in:

International Business & Marketing

Leadership & HR Management

Finance & Accounting

Operations & Logistics Management

Master of Science in Data Science

Master of Laws in:

Arbitration & Dispute Resolution

Financial Crimes & Money Laundering

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in:

Management

Marketing

Finance

Accounting

Top courses for Sept 2022:

Bachelor of Science in Computing & Information Systems:

Information Systems Security

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering:

Communication

Power & Energy

Admission deadline:

Mid of August 2022

Tuition fees and scholarships:

The university offers wide range of scholarships up to 100 per cent. Some of the major discounts that we offer are:

50 per cent discount on undergraduate for students with high school score of 90 per cent and above

35 per cent discount on undergraduate programs for Esaad card holders and 20 per cent on graduate programs

30 per cent discount on undergraduate programs for other govt. card holders and 15 per cent on graduate programs

60 per cent for nurses and doctors working at public hospitals

20 per cent - 50 per cent for students joining from academic partners (schools we partner with)

75 per cent for 5 students a year (Adel Al Kamel Scholarship) for students with high school score of 95 per cent and above

Full scholarship for UAE nationals by TDRA to study Bachelor of Electrical Engineering in Communication and Master of Science in Data Science

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid full scholarship for 3 students a year

Contact details:

Call: +97145566877

What’sapp: +971503938863

UNIVERSITY OF STIRLING

Fields of specialisation – UG & PG Courses

BA(Hons) Accounting and Finance – 3 years

BSc(Hons) Management – 3|4 years

BSc(Hons) Computing Science - 3 years

BSc(Hons) Software Engineering – 4 years

MSc Finance - 1 year

MSc Big Data – 1 year

Top courses for Sept 2022 :

In the UG level the Software Engineering and Accounting & Finance with ACCA/CMA are most preferred by local and international students

At the PG level both courses has strong interests from working professionals who wish to seek career advancement in their respective areas of work

Admission deadline :

Sept 12, 2022

Tuition fees and scholarships –

Tuition Fee : Dh40,000

Scholarships available up to 50 per cent every year

Contact details:

Toll Free : 800 2552

Email : Admissions@stir.ae

WESTFORD UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

- Fields of Specialisation

Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing

Accounting & Finance

Sport Business

Media, Culture and Communications

Computer Science

- Top courses for Sept 2022

BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics

BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance

BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication

BA (Hons) in Sports Business

BSc in Business Management

BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management

- Admission deadline

Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for the September 2022 intake are now open.

Acceptance is subject to availability of seats.

- Tuition Fees and Scholarships

Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts such as –

Scholarships based on academic performances

Accelerate Her Scholarship that is offered to all female students

And Early-bird discounts.

Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education fordable and accessible.

- Contact Details

Number: +971 552272114