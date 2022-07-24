In Dubai, GEMS Modern Academy students Pranieti Ahuja and Sahana Rahim topped their batch of 128 schoolmates – as well as all other pupils in the UAE – with 99.25 per cent each.

Keerthana Nair from JSS International School in Dubai achieved 98.8 per cent in the science stream.

Also in Dubai, Ambassador School topper Daksh Singhvi from commerce stream scored 98.25 per cent.

Dream comes true

Pranieti told Gulf News her dream of becoming a topper has come now true. “Just aim high, set your goals and work hard. If you know what you want, then you will go for it,” she said. Pranieti will be pursuing Actuarial Science at University of Waterloo in Canada.

Sahana knew she had done well in her exams but described her near-perfect result as a pleasant surprise. “I did my best and put in the hard work. I made sure I also studied at home what was taught in class, so the study load would be lighter going into the exams. I also made sure I got a good night’s sleep,” she said. Sahana is set to study biological science at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Nargish Khambatta, Principal/CEO of GEMS Modern Academy and Vice President – Education at GEMS Education, said: “Grade 12 students juggled college applications, counsellor meetings, university interviews and entrance exams – before, during and after their exam on a particular day. The manner in which our students have balanced all these conflicting demands on their time and energy has been deeply inspirational, rightly earning them the title ‘Batch of Stoics’.”

‘There’s no short cut’

Keerthana from JSS International School advised taking notes in class to help with revision. “Just put in the effort, there’s no short cut to it. Of course, it’s a lot better also when you have a supportive system. You just have to pay attention in class,” she said. She plans to pursue a medical degree in India.

Lata Nakran, principal of JSS International School, said: “Overall, with a 100 per cent pass result for both ICSE [Class 10] and ISC, the results have been very rewarding and motivating. With a great team at work - student, parent, and teacher- students have always thrived and emerged in flying colours.”

‘Maintain a balance’

At Ambassador School, Daksh said: “You have to work hard, maintain a balance between academics and sports and be consistent throughout the year. However, the past couple of years and the changed circumstances added to the schedule and planning. But ‘all is well that ends well’.”