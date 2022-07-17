Dubai: Grade 10 students of ICSE schools in the UAE are celebrating their results which were announced on Sunday.

Ahan Mishra, who topped the batch Gems Modern Academy, scored 99.4 per cent, followed by Siddhant Punamiya and Parna Sur who both secured 99.2 per cent and Saayuj Ion Matthew and Sarah Manoj who scored 99 per cent.

Desiree Moraes, Akshay Akhileshwaran, Shreya Pulujkar scored 98.8 per cent overall and giving them a close chase were Neilay Agarwal, Helen Issac and Shree Vaideeswari who scored 98.6 per cent. The batch of 2022 procured an overall average of 91.6 per cent. Nargish Khambatta, principal of GEMS Modern Academy, said, “The Council’s two- semester exams with different formats in November and March set up a challenge for our students and teachers. Barely had the students prepared and appeared for the first semester exams than they had to quickly re-calibrate for the second set of exams.

Once again, our students have inspired us with their transformative ability to adapt to change, stoic resilience and laser sharp focus for the board exams.”

The school also fielded seven students with special education needs. Special Educator Prabha Hari said: “What was most significant to me was their socio-emotional growth. All of them, without exception, grappled with low self-esteem, social behavioural difficulties, poor ability to manage and regulate emotions. Today, this lot of students are emotionally highly intelligent, have learned to self-regulate, demonstrate sensitivity and empathy, and unafraid to seek help when they need to. That is indeed an extremely high level of progress.”

Ambassador School toppers Image Credit: Supplied

At the Ambassador School, Dubai, school toppers were also on Cloud 9. Parv Wadhwa and Chirag Sharma scored 98.6 per cent with a full score in Mathematics and Commercial Studies and Mathematics. They are closely followed by Anushka Vastawat and Sailakshmi Narayanan scoring 98 per cent and 97.2 per cent.

Wadhwa said: “Though I had been consistent in my preparation and efforts, the moment I caught a glimpse of my results, a wave of ecstasy and relief overcame my worried thoughts. Undoubtedly, I owe my success to the Almighty, my school where I had been a student since Kindergarten and my ever supportive parents who have always been there by my side to encourage me in all possible manner.”

Sharma said: “I am on cloud nine. Finally, all the consistent hard work, sleepless nights and structured revision culminated into something satisfying. This would not have been possible without my ever supportive teachers and encouraging parents.

Dr. Sheela Menon, principal of the school, said: “Following the footsteps of their predecessors with 100 per cent pass, the 2022 batch of students has passed their first public examination milestone with highly impressive scores and have done themselves and the school proud despite the unprecedented times of online, hybrid classes and adjusting to the new pattern of examination.”

The school averaged 90.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, at the JSS International School, Sahasra Buddharaju scored 99.4 per cent with three centums out of five subjects. She was closely followed by Sunaina Reji Baker with 99 per cent and Suhani Sharma with 98.8 per cent. The overall ICSE grade average this year was 90.8 per cent.

JSS International School toppers. Image Credit: Supplied