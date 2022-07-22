Dubai: Indian students in the UAE on Friday received their Class 10 results under CBSE, with a number of pupils achieving near-perfect scores.
CBSE, or Central Board of Secondary Education, is the largest school board in India, with scores of foreign schools following its curriculum, including several in the UAE. This academic year, the exam was split into Term 1 and Term 2 papers, whose combined result was announced on Friday.
In the UAE, JSS School Dubai students Harini Vaithilingam and Akash Thomas both earned 99.4 per cent. A number of students from other schools scored 98.8 per cent, including Prakarsh Singh of Emirates International School, Nishika Kathpal of The Millennium School, Neha Phillip from GEMS Our Own English High School Sharjah (OOS) and Om Shetty from Delhi Private School (DPS) Sharjah.
Meanwhile Sarah Sunil from OOS, and Anagha Ramaswamy and Vivin Chrysostor of Delhi Private School (DPS) Dubai scored 98.6 per cent.
Testing times
Sarah said: “The transition after the pandemic has not been easy on us, but our principal pulled us through these difficult times through her leadership and positive attitude. Her encouragement has motivated us to do our best even amidst the pandemic.”
Anagha Ramaswamy from DPS Dubai said: “When I checked my result [98.6 per cent], I was overwhelmed with joy and excitement. With a new paper pattern and two board exams this year, I really did not know what to expect. I just knew that I had tried my best.”
Proud moment
Asma Gilani, Principal, GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah (Girls): “Needless to mention specific guidance and close monitoring by the teachers, coupled with emotional and moral support from the parents, instilled immense confidence in our students to perform and attain high results in the CBSE board examination.”