The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced Class 10 results on its official websites - cbse.nic.in. cbseresults.nic.in or or cbse.gov.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.
The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.4 per cent this year.
Outside India, in schools following the CBSE curriculum, a toal of 24,843 students sat the Class 10 exams this academic year, achieving a pass percentage of 97.29.
In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
Earlier today, the board had announced Class 12 final examination results.