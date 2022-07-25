Abu Dhabi: The UAE has won nine medals - two gold and seven bronze medals - in the 2022 International Olympiads in Physics and Chemistry.
The Emirati student team showcased their skills in the 52nd Physics Olympiad, held virtually in Switzerland from July 12 to 17, by winning two gold and three bronze medals. The chemistry team won four bronze medals in the International Chemistry Olympiad, held virtually in China.
Of the 19 students, four each went to the Biology and Chemistry Olympiads, five to the Physics Olympiad and six to the Mathematics Olympiad.
Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said the UAE has taken strategic steps to consolidate and develop its educational system and shape the knowledge and innovation community. “Today, we witness the results of these efforts through the outstanding levels of the UAE student teams, who have won [a total of] nine gold and bronze medals in the 2022 International Olympiads, following the directions of the wise leadership of the state to enhance our national gains,” he added.
The chemistry medals went to Bashayer Al Yamahi from Al Massa School, Yasmin Mahmoud from the Rashidiya School for Secondary Education, Dhanvi Nutial from GEMS Our Own English High School, and Shyamal Dwivedi from Our Own English High School, along with an honorary plaque for Adi Sinha of Delhi Private School for participating in the International Mathematics Olympiad.
Dr Muhammad Al-Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, said the medals won by the student teams highlighted the ministry’s vision. Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector, said that this achievement consolidates the ministry’s role in developing an integrated system for the care of the gifted and innovative youth in various scientific and cultural fields.
The winners said the achievement is due to efforts of the ministry and the establishment of an appropriate environment that helps them to succeed.