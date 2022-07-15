Dubai: A 26-year old British expatriate, who got married earlier this week, received the biggest gift of his life after bagging the Dh10 million grand prize from the weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai.

Reece, who first came to Dubai four years ago and is currently working in a gym, won during the 84th draw held last Saturday. He got married to his long-time British girlfriend on Thursday and received the cheque from Mahzooz during a press conference today.

“I just came from my wedding yesterday,” said Reece, who appeared calm wearing a casual black shirt and jeans when he met journalists.

But it was a different scene when he found out that he had won. He said: “I sat and froze for over a minute after receiving a confirmation email from Mahzooz that I had won. Then I ran to my girlfriend, handed her my phone, and she burst into tears. I was not able to sleep that night. We called our parents. It was like a dream. We are set for life.”

Reece said he was taking the win in his stride and would take help from a financial adviser to ensure the sustainability of his winnings. He added: “We will continue to live in Dubai. We will buy a property here and in the United Kingdom. And I will gift my wife a brand-new car. I will continue to work at the gym.”

Youngest millionaire

Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, the operator of Mahzooz, said Reece was the 25th Mahzooz millionaire and the youngest winner of Dh10 million. Reece’s win came a week after an Indian engineer living in Ajman won the same prize money.

Six other expatriates also won Dh10 million, including three Indians, one Filipino, a Turkish expatriate and a French-Tunisian national.

The biggest Mahzooz winner till date is Junaid Rana from Pakistan. He had won the Dh50 million grand prize in October last year.

How to join

The top prize of Dh10 million is again up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw that will be held on July 16 at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on the Mahzooz app and website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.