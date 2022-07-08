Dubai: Eight Arabs, including two Emiratis, were among the 28 winners who divided among themselves the Dh1 million second prize from the recent Mahzooz draw and took home Dh35,714 each.
“We are delighted to see a greater participation among Arabs. After all, Mahzooz is a UAE-based draw. After two years of operation, we can see an increasing influx of Arab participants,” noted Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz.
In the last draw, Anish, an IT engineer living in Ajman who is originally from Kerala, won the Dh10 million grand prize from the weekly Mahzooz draw, after matching all five winning numbers (1,8,10,12,49).
How to join
The top prize of Dh10 million is again up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw that will be held on July 9 at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on Mahzooz app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.
Mahzooz also announced one lucky participant can win 1kg of gold during the Golden Summer Draw which will be held on July 30.