Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world raised their hands to heaven and offered prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat on Friday, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual Hajj. Above: Muslim pilgrims gather atop Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), to perform their morning prayers.
What is Arafat day? Taking place roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, Arafat Day marks the second day of Hajj. The occasion also marks the day when a verse of the Quran revealed that Islam was perfected, and when Allah’s blessings were completed.
Mount Arafat is the site where Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) gave his farewell sermon. Arafat day occurs the day before the start of Eid Al Adha. Above: Muslim pilgrims walk toward Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), to perform their morning prayers.
What happens on Arafat Day? At dawn, piligrims travel from Mina to Mount Arafat, which is just outside of Mecca. They remain on Mount Arafat until Maghrib prayers. The distance between Mina and Mount Arafat is about 20km.
The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, is usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings. Above: A Saudi policeman directs a pilgrim to the plain of Arafat, during the annual pilgrimage.
After sunset prayers, pilgrims will make their way down Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah, another holy site where they will sleep under the stars to prepare for the final stage of Hajj, the symbolic "stoning of the devil".
Tens of thousands of police officers are out in force to protect the areas and control crowds. Above: A woman prays atop Mount Arafat.
Pilgrims stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, for the emotional day of supplication at Mount Arafat.
