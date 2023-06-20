1. New traffic rules for delivery motorcyclists
Comprehensive plan to improve traffic safety for Abu Dhabi delivery motorcyclists
2. New Dubai Police service: Repair your car after an accident at a petrol station
Some motorists can even get their car repaired for free.
3. NRIs: Opt foreign currency over Indian rupee deposits?
Brief lifting of RBI cap on interest growth rates of FCNR deposits raised overseas demand
4. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces private sector holidays
The four days would be paid holidays for all workers in private sector
5. Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Adha 2023
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that Monday, June 19, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah