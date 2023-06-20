1. New traffic rules for delivery motorcyclists

Comprehensive plan to improve traffic safety for Abu Dhabi delivery motorcyclists

2. New Dubai Police service: Repair your car after an accident at a petrol station

Some motorists can even get their car repaired for free.

3. NRIs: Opt foreign currency over Indian rupee deposits?

Brief lifting of RBI cap on interest growth rates of FCNR deposits raised overseas demand

4. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces private sector holidays

The four days would be paid holidays for all workers in private sector

5. Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Adha 2023

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that Monday, June 19, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah

