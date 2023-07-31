A nationwide campaign launched in the presence of Engineer Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, aims to bolster the safety and security measures at the stations with a focus on sfeguarding the lives of both customers and petrol pump employees. The recent launch event was also attended byColonel Salem Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director General of Resources and Support Services Affairs at the General Command of Civil Defence, Sultan Al Junaibi, Advisor to the CEO of ADNOC Distribution, and Engineer Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, “Emarat,” and Zaid Abdul Rahman Al Qufaidi, Managing Director of ENOC Retail. The campaign’s objectives include an emphasis on the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring adherence to safety standards and best practices. Through this nationwide effort, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to prioritising the well-being of its citizens and residents. In alignment with the UAE’s vision of being a global leader in safety and security, the national campaign for security and safety at petrol stations underscores the government’s dedication to promoting a safe and thriving society. By fostering collaboration between key entities and industry leaders, the initiative seeks to fortify safety measures and raise awareness among the public about the importance of adhering to safety guidelines. As the campaign gains momentum, authorities and relevant stakeholders are working closely to implement comprehensive safety protocols, conduct regular inspections, and disseminate vital safety information to the public. The ultimate goal is to create a culture of safety consciousness, where every individual becomes an active participant in promoting safety and security at petrol stations. The launch event served as a significant milestone in the nation’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security standards, setting the stage for a safer and more secure future for all. With a united front, the UAE continues to lead the way in ensuring the well-being and prosperity of its citizens and residents.