Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Municipality has launched an inspection campaign to ensure safety standards at barbershops, women’s beauty salons and gymnasiums in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Al Raha Beach, Shakhbout City and Rabdan City.
During the campaign, the municipality inspectors stressed the importance of hygiene at barbershops, women’s beauty salons and health clubs in order to enhance the health and safety of community members.
The inspection process included five main tasks: examining cosmetics and their cosmetics, ensuring their validity, examining the tools and materials used, urging female workers in these centers to wear uniforms while providing services, and ensuring the cleanliness of salons, beauty centers and women’s sports clubs.
The campaign aimed at ensuring full compliance with the health preventive measures stipulated in the laws regulating these professions and services.
The Municipality also warned these businesses to use approved tools and avoid using expired cosmetics and unlicensed equipment.
Municipality also urges customers to report any violations as it will help protect their rights and ensure provision of the best services.