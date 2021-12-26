Starting January 3, Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will be in operation from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1.15am (the following day) Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Starting January 3, Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will be in operation from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1.15am (the following day). On Fridays and Saturdays thereafter, the Metro lines will operate from 5am to 2.15am (the following day). On Sundays, it will be in service from 8am to 1.15am (the following day).

The revised timings were annpunced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today, in response to the implementation of the new official working system beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.

Dubai Tram’s service hours from Monday to Saturday will be from 6am to 1am (the following day). On Sundays, the tram will be in service from 9am to 1am (the following day).

Dubai Bus will be operating from Monday to Thursday as well as on Friday, Saturday and Sunday according to the applicable Bus Scheduling System, which will be geared to the demand for service.

Public parking

As for public parking, the existing system will remain in place until further notice is made. Public parking will be free of charge during Fridays and public holidays.

The new closure times of the Floating Bridge will be from 10pm on Saturday up to 6am on Monday to enable sufficient time for maritime activities, tourist boats and maintenance works of the bridge starting from February 2, 2022.

Working hours at RTA’s main offices will be from Monday to Friday, with a weekend holiday on Saturday and Sunday. The working hours will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, except Friday where the duty time will be from 7.30am to 12 noon.

RTA’s service providing centres (technical testing centres) will observe a full working week from Sunday to Thursday as currently applies, and Saturday will be a public holiday. However, on Friday, these centres will be operating from 4pm to 9pm.