Dubai: Dubai’s latest architectural icon, the Museum of the Future, has signed a series of partnership agreements in order to be a key laboratory for entities from all around the world and be able to generate futuristic and innovative technological solutions that address humanity’s greatest challenges.

The partnerships support the museum’s role in enhancing Dubai and the world’s readiness for the future, it was announced here today.

Together they will address the most important developments during the upcoming decades, invent novel solutions and support the museum’s role in being an incubator for global foresight as well as being a comprehensive laboratory for technologies, ideas and cities of the future.

The Museum of the Future, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), signed the partnerships with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Holding, Emirates airline, Audi, SAP, PepsiCo and Visa.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Museum of the Future, alongside Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications, signed the partnerships with senior officials including, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, RTA’s Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Dewa’s Managing Director and CEO; Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General at Dubai Municipality; Adel Al Redha, Emirates COO; Amit Kaushal, CEO, Dubai Holding Group; Carsten Bender, managing director at Audi Middle East; Sergio Maccotta, general manager at SAP Middle East; Ahmed Dafrawy, senior commercial director, PepsiCo Middle East; Dr Saeeda Jaffar, group country manager and senior vice-president at Visa GCC.

“The vision behind launching the Museum of the Future was to emphasise the pioneering role of the UAE in building humanity’s future,” Al Gergawi said. “The museum, created to stand as a scientific and knowledge-based edifice, aims to play a significant role as a platform for displaying and testing the innovations of world-leading technology companies. Certainly, a place for partnerships with major universities, international research institutes and many influential academic bodies to better institutionalise the foresight process and invoke novel solutions.”

He added: “The number one priority here is to ensure that the museum ceaselessly impacts human development to enhance the betterment of individuals and societies as a whole. The partnerships signed today will enable the study and testing of the latest findings in science and human knowledge, thus, alleviating the process of finding sustainable solutions that support human development in all aspects of life.”

These partnerships contribute to the museum’s efforts in attracting the best ideas in the world, anticipate the future of all vital sectors and benefit from future economic, developmental, scientific and humanitarian opportunities through building strategic partnerships with an array of both local and international entities.

These partners will enrich the museum’s work and will tackle many sectors such as health, education, smart cities, energy and transportation, to generate and test ideas, especially in developmental areas related to the challenges facing societies.

How will it help?

The partnership with RTA, in cooperation with Audi, will contribute to the study of mobility innovations in the cities and communities of the future. It will offer a range of creative ideas and solutions from around the world to develop smart mobility options in the near future.

As for the partnership with Dewa, it aims to test a set of models, innovations, and applications of advanced technology capable of producing renewable and clean energy, meeting the future needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, building sustainable low-carbon urban societies, and promoting sustainable development.

The partnership between the Museum of the Future and Dubai Municipality contributes to identifying advanced technology applications capable of replacing traditional practises in urban planning, building infrastructure, developing urban areas, and designing cities with future solutions that use advanced materials and sustainable building mechanisms.

The partnership with SAP will highlight the leading technological innovations and expertise at SAP, which address environmental, economic, and social challenges for future generations. These technological advancements seek to design a better future with zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality, to help the world do better and improve people’s lives.

The partnership with Pepsi Co will showcase innovative solutions in sustainable food systems, which should inspire future change-makers and drive far-reaching impact.