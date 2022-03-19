Shajrah: Sharjah is all set to take centre stage as Guest of Honour at the 59th edition of Bologna Children’s Book Fair (BCBF), which kicks off on Monday and continues until March 24 in the Italian city of Bologna.

Over the course of four days, Sharjah will celebrate the intellectual and cultural wealth of the Emirati and Arab worlds from the heart of Bologna. Under the supervision of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the emirate is organising a series of events, workshops, art and heritage shows that reflect its strides in the children’s books sector.

Previously, Sharjah was Guest of Honour at Paris International Book Fair, New Delhi International Book Fair, Sao Paulo International Book Fair, and Turin International Book Fair, among others.

Realising a vision

Sharjah under the guidance and vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah has prioritised the acceleration of knowledge and culture as fundamental to the emirate’s developmental project. This led to the establishment in 1982 of the annual Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which in its 40th edition last year earned the title of the world’s largest book fair in terms of the sale and purchase of copyrights, and has been ranked as one of the top three largest book fairs over the past 10 years.

The emirate is also home to the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), which is a unique platform that brings together publishers, illustrators and authors specialising in children’s literature from around the world and showcases the latest and most important works of publishers in the field. In addition, the annual festival also features an expansive programming agenda of interactive edutainment workshops and cultural events.

Also, in 1998, Sharjah was named UNESCO Cultural Capital of the Arab World; in 2014, it was honoured as Islamic Culture Capital by UNESCO; in 2016, it was declared Capital of Arab Press; and in 2019, Sharjah was recognised as UNESCO World Book Capital.

The emirate’s developmental project is not limited to supporting the book industry alone; its cultural vision extends to all forms of arts, literature, and knowledge and includes local, Arab and human heritage. The emirate is today home to 16 museums, and hosts various exhibitions and festivals about Islamic art, Arabic calligraphy, music, and contemporary and modern fine arts. It also sponsors international awards for scientific and literary research, studies, and artwork.

Global cultural map

Institutions participating under the banner of Sharjah at BCBF 2022 will highlight the emirate’s pillars that have elevated the profile of Sharjah on the global cultural map.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), and head of the Sharjah Guest of Honour delegation, said: “Sharjah has a unique developmental journey, which places it at the forefront of global development experiences. This unique journey is founded on knowledge, culture, heritage, and arts, and by honing the skills of community members and strengthening societal bonds through common values and a diverse agenda of events including cultural and community activities. What the world has witnessed, over the past few decades, reinforces the emirate’s wisdom that all that is built on knowledge is sustainable and can be passed down to generations.”

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi Image Credit: Supplied