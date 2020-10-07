The recovered cash Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: The Ajman Police have arrested a gang of five members who stole more than Dh3,280,000 million from a car - within 24 hours of the incident.

As it turns out, the money was being transferred by the staff of a well-known money exchange in a civilian car without adhering to security precautions and in violation of the Transfer Funds Law.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said the operations room received information that a gang of men had beaten up some people in a car and made good with a large amount of money. The gang members are said to have threatened those in the vehicle using weapons and run away with the cash.

Immediately, a team of investigation officers was formed to follow up the case and arrest the suspects. Police investigations found that the victims were working in a reputed money exchange in the emirate and were transferring Dh3,280,000 using a civilian car without taking any security precautions in violation of the Transfer Funds Law.

It was found that five suspects, three of whom are Arabs, one a Gulf national and the fifth an Asian, had borrowed a vehicle from a friend to commit the crime and steal the money. Police arrested the first suspect in Ajman and zeroed in on others in Dubai and Fujairah. “In coordination with the criminal investigation departments of those emirates, police teams surprised the gang members and arrested them in less than 24 hours of the theft. The money was recovered from the suspects,” Lt. Col. Al Nuaimi said.