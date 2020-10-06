1 of 10
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the historic meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi at Villa Borsig in Berlin.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stands at the entrance of Villa Borsig in Berlin with the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan before the historic visit of Holocaust Museum with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi visited the Holocaust memorial along with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas prior to their historic first meeting in Berlin.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi greet as they visit the Holocaust memorial together with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan greets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as he and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi visit the Holocaust memorial together.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi at the Holocause Museum, accompanied by their host, German foreign minister Heiko Maas.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi during their first historic meeting in Berlin.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi visit the Holocaust memorial together with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas prior to their historic meeting in Berlin.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi visit the Holocaust memorial together with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas prior to their historic meeting in Berlin.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi signs a book as UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stand next to him during the visit.
Image Credit: Reuters