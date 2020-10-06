1 of 8
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, remembered his father, Sheikh Rashid on his 30th death anniversary with a tweet.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum: Born in 1912, Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai for 32 years from 1958 till his death in 1990. He paased away at the age of 78.
According to Sheikh Mohammed in his book Qissati, his father was “a combination of pride, compassion and power.” According to Sheikh Mohammed, his father’s health started to deteriorate after the death of his mother Shaikha Latifa in May 1983 .“As if two souls were separated. She took with her something from him.”
Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also posted a tribute video for his grandfather on Twitter on Tuesday.
Sheikh Mohammed with his father Sheikh Rashid: Sheikh Rashid along with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan worked hand in hand to achieve the dream – the unity of the emirates. The first initiative was in 1968 when ‘Rashid welcomed the invitation of Zayed’, and the two leaders met in Saih Al Sadeera, an area between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: "A man of few words and deep thoughts. With his sharp vision, he devoted his life to serve his people. He used to start his days before others.. A dreamer of a brighter future for Dubai.. a husband loving his wife, Latifa .. A man who loved Dubai and remained faithful to the union ..Sheikh Rashid departed our world calmly but left behind a great legacy"
Sheikh Hamdan tweeted, "On the 30th anniversary of the death of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, we recall the legacy of a great leader with sharp vision and ambitions that do not know the word impossible for Dubai and the UAE and the happiness of its people. With your great achievements, You will always remain in our hearts."
