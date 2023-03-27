Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation recently to promote collaboration in scientific and cultural fields, address common cultural areas across society, and enrich the intellectual movement with all its components.

The partnership was formalised in a signing ceremony by Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Foundation, and Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation.

“Driven by a core belief that culture is the spirit of the nation and the backbone of its cohesion and civilisation, MBRL attaches great importance to promoting joint cooperation between local and regional cultural institutions. We proceed from our role and social responsibility in enriching the knowledge and culture of individuals and building their awareness and capabilities to keep abreast of human development,” said Al Mazrooei.

Promoting cultural scene

“We are pleased to cooperate with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, which plays a pivotal role in promoting the cultural scene, working side by side to open new horizons and exchange experiences that advance the national cultural scene, in line with our vision to unite efforts and capabilities, achieve common goals, and make the greatest impact on both the cultural level, through consultation, exchange of views, visits, joint studies, workshops, seminars, and scientific and cultural information,” he concluded.

“To foster stronger relationships between the two parties, this MoU comes in line with our cultural policy to expand our cultural activities beyond awarding prizes and contributing to quality initiatives. MBRL is a leading knowledge hub that has enriched the cultural scene with many distinguished events.

Collaboration

“Therefore, this collaboration constitutes an added value to the activities of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, which has always appreciated and recognised talents. It also reflects our focus on the public cultural sphere across the society, promoting the value of culture as an essential tool that underlines the development of nations.” said Al Hashemi.

The MoU sets a framework for implementing joint projects, exchanging information and documents of common interest, organising several joint events that serve relevant intellectual, scientific, and cultural issues.