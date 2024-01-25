Dubai: A mega blood donation camp, flag hoisting ceremonies, songs, dances, other cultural programmes and competitions are part of Indian expats’ grand celebrations of their 75th Republic Day that commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26 in 1950.

While the actual day this year falls on Friday, the celebrations in the UAE kicked off with a blood donation camp in Dubai where more than 250 volunteers donated blood on Sunday. The Indian Consulate in Dubai organised the event in association with FOI Events at the Dubai Health Authority’s Headquarters.

On Friday, the Indian missions in the UAE will hold the official celebrations of the Republic Day. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai have invited members of the Indian expat community to the flag hoisting ceremonies.

Flag hoisting ceremonies

The Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir will hoist the Indian national flag at the embassy at 8.30am while the Consul General of India in Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan will unfurl the tricolour at the consulate at 7.30am.

The flag hoisting ceremonies at the missions will be followed by reading out of Republic Day message of the Indian President Droupadi Murmu by the two top diplomats. Both the missions are also hosting Republic Day receptions for officials and diplomats, which can be attended only by invitation. Cultural performances and Indian delicacies will be the highlights of the evening receptions.

Several Indian associations and Indian schools have also organised celebrations to mark the occasion while some schools following the Indian curricula, as usual, have announced a holiday, resulting in a three-day weekend for the students and teachers this time.

Sweets for workers

A spokesperson of the Indian Consulate in Dubai told Gulf News that the community is thrilled this time as it is the 75th Republic Day. “After the successful blood donation camp, we are engaging community volunteers from the Indian associations in Dubai and northern emirates to distribute Republic Day special sweets to workers in their areas. Our officers will be representing the Consulate at the associations’ flag hoisting ceremonies,” she said.

At the event in the consulate on Friday, she said, community members would present traditional cultural performances. “Bharath Parv, an India Festival competition for students, will also be launched. We will also have some children from India performing and interacting with the expat community members.”

Stronger ties

Meanwhile, top Indian business leaders in the UAE conveyed their greetings on the occasion and expressed their hopes for stronger India-UAE ties.

Yusuffali MA Yusuffali MA, chairman of Lulu Group and vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Our great country is on its march towards becoming one of the world’s largest economy and a hub for global investment and innovation. A strong and visionary leadership, a vibrant and aspiring middle-class and a well-educated and skilled talent pool is our biggest asset on this forward march. The kind of all-round growth we are seeing, not just in some states and sectors but across the country, is a very encouraging sign for both investors and startup entrepreneurs which made India attract huge interest from world over especially from Middle East.”

As an Non Resident Indian based in the UAE, he said he was optimistic about the future and the opportunities it is going to provide. “The numerous visits by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to India and vice versa by the Prime Minister of India has helped to further cement the long historic relationship between Indian and the UAE, which will get further boost in coming days as PM Narendra Modi makes his seventh visit to the UAE next month,” Yusuaffali added.

Moment of honour

Commending his home country’s remarkable journey of growth, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said it is a moment to honour the past, celebrate the present, and envision a future where India continues to thrive and lead on the global stage.

“The journey so far has been remarkable, and the nation stands poised for even greater accomplishments in the years to come…We are also glad to have played an integral part in strengthening India- UAE ties over the years through leveraging our expertise across the markets and supporting larger conversations around trade ties, knowledge and talent exchange.”

Dr Azad Moopen “The journey so far has been remarkable, and the nation stands poised for even greater accomplishments in the years to come…We are also glad to have played an integral part in strengthening India- UAE ties over the years through leveraging our expertise across the markets and supporting larger conversations around trade ties, knowledge and talent exchange.”

With the UAE and the region being home to one of the largest Indian expat communities in the world, he said he was confident of collective progress. “With a thriving start-up sector, fast-paced technology developments and an entrepreneurial mindset supported by the government, India remains a country with immense potential, while UAE, driven by its vision to emerge as a world leader across sectors, will remain as one of India’s key investors.”

Expats hailed

Dr Dhananjay Datar Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading Company, said the Republic Day is a celebration of the Indian expats collective strength and resilience. “I extend heartfelt Republic Day greetings to the vibrant Indian community in the UAE. May this day inspire unity, progress, and shared prosperity. Adil Group is honoured to be part of your journey, bringing you quality products and celebrating the rich tapestry of our culture. Together, let’s continue building bridges of understanding and cooperation. Happy Republic Day, a celebration of our collective strength and resilience.

Harish Tahilian Harish Tahiliani, managing director, Arab India Spices, noted that the the vibrancy of the expat Indian community in the UAE is unique. “Considered one of the largest Indian diaspora in the world, the contributions of the Indian community to the growth and prosperity of the UAE is well documented, helping support the strong bilateral ties the two nations have shared for decades. While trade ties have prospered year on year between the two countries, a raft of initiatives undertaken by the UAE and India over the years have only helped deepen the cultural bond that both countries enjoy,” he said, hoping that the contributions of the Indian expats continue to have a positive impact while enriching the UAE in more ways than one.