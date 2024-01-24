Dubai: An Indian national based in Saudi Arabia has won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire weekly draw held at Dubai International Airport.
Edward George, 53, has been a resident of Riyadh for 26 years and a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for over five years now. He is a father of one working as a system administrator for an IT company.
“I have waited way too long for this, but I never lost hope. Finally the win is here,” George said. When asked about his initial plan following with the win, he said: “I will keep it for my son’s education. I would like to send him abroad to study.”
George, who hails from Hyderabad, India is the 223rd Indian national to win the DDF draw. Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of the tickets.
Other winners
Afghan expat Saiyd Ahmad Safdar Ali, 61, based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car. Ali, a resident of Sharjah for 25 years and a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now, said: “I am very happy with this win.”
Ali is a father of three and works for his father, who runs an auto spare parts business in Sharjah.