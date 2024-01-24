Harnessing ancient wisdom: Ayurveda, yoga, and quantum-physics-based tantra can help young individuals on the Autism Spectrum Disorder, explained complementary medicine practitioners at a special conference hosted in Dubai last week.

They were speaking at the second International AYUSH Conference and Exhibition, an event focusing on the ancient wisdom of India's traditional healthcare systems. It was from January 13 to 15 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

AYUSH, an acronym for Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, represents a comprehensive approach to mind-body wellbeing. This year's conference, organised by the Indian Ministry of AYUSH and Science India Forum, focused on the theme of ‘Preventing and Managing Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases (NCDs)’ through complementary and alternative medicine.

Over 1,300 delegates attended the event to participate in talks, interactive workshops, and exhibitions. Scholars, medical practitioners, and wellness experts shared their knowledge on using AYUSH therapies to tackle chronic health issues like diabetes, autoimmune disorders, autism, cardiovascular disease, and anxiety.

Panel discussions and keynote addresses challenged conventional healthcare ideas and sparked conversations about a more holistic approach to wellness.

One such topic was on how ayurveda and connected fields such as tantra can be utilised in the management of Autism Spectrum Disorder. The panelists included ayurvedic doctors Mangalath Prasad from Sunethri Ayurvedashram in Kerala, Shilpa Swar, CEO and founder of Shiv Ayurveda and SIFA in Singapore. The chair for the plenary session was Subrahmonian Kaladimana Surya Bhattathiripad of Kottayam, Kerala.

They spoke extensively of how a robust ayurvedic dietary plan, yoga exercise systems, spiritualism that focuses on the conscious sense of self and the use of medicinal herbs in tandem with the ancient natural energy flow practices of tantra, which can be described as a perspective of quantum physics, could help a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Globally, the panel said “one in 45 children is diagnosed with some form of ASD”, making it a matter of great concern for many parents. They looked at how managing the diet and sense of well-being of an expectant mother can have immense impact on the child’s health, too.

Bhattathiripad in his summarisation explained how the ancient Indian sciences of astrology and tantra, which date back millennia, could play a role in the management of Autism Spectrum Disorder. He said: “Of course, everything has to be done under the guidance of a qualified ayurveda practitioner. However, an innovative approach is using the ancient Indian science of Tantra. This system creates an electro-magnetic field as part of its ancient practices, which can be used to help young people with ASD.”

As per the British National Institutes of Health, “… there are two types of energy or field exist in our brain: electromagnetic and quantum fields. Electromagnetic field is thought as dominant energy in purely motor and sensory inputs to our brain, whilst quantum field or energy is perceived as more influential in brain cognitions.”