Lt. Baljafla is a trailblazer, holding the prestigious title of Dubai Police’s inaugural veterinary officer. She currently serves in the K9 Inspection Department, a sub-department of the General Department of Organisation, Protective Security and Emergency.

Specialisation

Specialising in the health and rehabilitation of police dogs, her invaluable expertise supports their crucial roles in event security and diverse police operations, encompassing narcotics detection, explosives handling, and tracking.

Lt. Baljafla’s journey with Dubai Police began in 2021 following her graduation from the United Arab Emirates University’s veterinary programme in 2020.

Professional development

Reflecting on her experience, she said: “Since the outset of my role in the K9 Clinic’s monitoring section, I’ve been immensely supported by my colleagues, aiding in my professional development and pursuit of my ambitions and interests. Gradually, I’ve become deeply involved in the dogs’ direct care and medical treatment.”

Vet practice

She explains her responsibilities: “My tasks involve conducting morning or evening rounds to monitor the police dogs’ overall health, ensuring they are consistently prepared for their roles.”

This includes performing specific health checks to verify their well-being, free from diseases and injuries, managing lab and blood tests, administering vaccines, and other vital medical services that directly impact their operational readiness.

My role contributes alongside other teams within Dubai Police towards enhancing security and public happiness, including major events like the New Year’s Eve celebrations, the COP28 conference, and Expo 2020, among others. - Lt. Mariam Abdullah Baljafla, veterinarian, Dubai Police

Lt. Baljafla said working with Dubai Police has allowed her to realise her aspiration in veterinary practice, along with providing opportunities to partake in various field events.

Inspiration

She credits her specialisation in veterinary science to her childhood affection for animals, nurtured by her family’s diverse interest in animal care.

This early passion guided her decision to pursue veterinary studies, strongly supported by her family amidst some societal astonishment.

She notes: “My family, including my parents and siblings, were extremely proud of my choice to study veterinary medicine, helping me fulfil my childhood dream. Their encouragement continues to this day.”

Emulating her father’s footsteps, who served and retired from the Dubai Police, Lt. Baljafla joined the force.