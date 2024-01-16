Dubai: SWAT teams of police forces from across the globe are poised to gather in Dubai for the imminent UAE SWAT Challenge 2024.

Competitors include the reigning champions of shooting competitions in Ontario, the London Police Service Canada. Superintendent Scott Guilford from the London Police Service Canada, Head of the Uniformed Division, underscores the Dubai event’s significance as a chance to train and compete alongside the world’s elite.

Guilford emphasises the valuable learning experience gained by engaging with top-tier teams, enabling them to pinpoint areas for improvement and fostering motivation to achieve and surpass their proficiency levels.

Training sessions

Regarding team readiness, Guilford further highlighted the Emergency Response Unit’s (ERU) commitment to maintaining a high level of preparedness.

We adopt a well-rounded strategy in our tactics, focusing on comprehensive proficiency in every aspect. Our training philosophy revolves around the belief that ‘smooth is fast,’ highlighting the significance of seamless execution to optimise efficiency. - Superintendent Scott Guilford, the London Police Service, Ontario, Canada.

This dedication is evident through their intense weekly training sessions.

He added: “The team actively participates in local shooting competitions, consistently achieving exceptional results. We take great pride in their consistently top-notch performances.”

Guilford continued: “We adopt a well-rounded strategy in our tactics, focusing on comprehensive proficiency in every aspect. Our training philosophy revolves around the belief that ‘smooth is fast,’ highlighting the significance of seamless execution to optimise efficiency.”

UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 Scheduled for February 3-7 at Al Ruwayaah Training Facility, the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 is generating heightened excitement for active engagement from teams around the globe.



The primary objective of the UAE SWAT Challenge is to foster a competitive spirit and maintain the operational effectiveness of security forces across various disciplines of special units, enhancing their preparedness to meet diverse challenges and threats.





Collaboration

He confirmed that through collaborative training with skilled operators from around the globe, they actively exchange ideas, innovations, and advancements in tactics, equipment, and technology.

He emphasised that this approach enables them to remain at the forefront of their field, constantly expanding their knowledge and staying ahead of the curve.

When asked about the challenges the team is eager to take on at the UAE SWAT Challenge, Guilford said: “Considering our proficiency in employing a comprehensive tactical approach and operating effectively in high-stress scenarios, we are particularly excited about participating in the Hostage Rescue and Officer Rescue events.”

About ERU

Established in 1992, the London Police Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was originally comprised of 11 dedicated members. Over the years, their ranks have grown to 19 officers, with plans to expand to 25 in the near future.

They are an accredited Hostage Rescue Team within the province of Ontario, Canada. The team consistently excel in local shooting competitions, securing their position as the reigning back-to-back champions in the Province of Ontario.

Beyond their achievements, the team has been commended for acts of bravery on multiple occasions by the appropriate authority, such as the Ministry of Solicitor General of Ontario. E

Their training philosophy is rooted in the belief that, during high-risk incidents, team members will instinctively rely on their training.