Dubai: A significant rise in team registrations of the UAE SWAT Challenge has been noted, building on its past successes, said Major Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, who lead the International Coordination Team for the challenge.
Al Sheikh explained that the committee had welcomed new teams for the first time alongside returning teams, both locally and internationally. Registrations for the international event are still being accepted, he added.
Scheduled for February 3-7 at Al Ruwayaah Training Facility, the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 is generating heightened excitement for active engagement from teams around the globe.
Internatiational acclaim
Al Sheikh underscored the challenge’s growing international acclaim as a platform for police forces and tactical teams to boost preparedness by sharing expertise and adopting international best practices.
Numerous teams have already commenced early preparations to compete at a higher level and achieve top rankings.
“The UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 stands as the premier global event in special units and tactical teams, witnessing year-on-year growth in participation from teams across continents, including Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, and Latin America,” he said.
Competitive spirit
The primary objective of the UAE SWAT Challenge is to foster a competitive spirit and maintain the operational effectiveness of security forces across various disciplines of special units, enhancing their preparedness to meet diverse challenges and threats.
Moreover, the UAE SWAT Challenge seeks to improve the exchange of knowledge and experiences among the participating tactical teams.
It focuses on introducing the latest global practices in rapid intervention units and assessing the teams’ efficiency and readiness to handle various challenges.