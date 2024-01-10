Dubai: The Russian team “Akhmat,” the overall winner of last year’s UAE SWAT Challenge, has commenced their preparations to defend their title at this year’s edition, which takes place from February 3 to 7 at the Al Ruwayyah Training Facility in Dubai.
Last year, Team Akhmat clinched the first position in the overall rankings with 250 points, followed by Dubai Police Team B with 229 points. The third position was taken by another Russian team, “Super,” scoring 216 points.
Team Akhmat members arrived in the UAE as part of their early preparations to compete in the fifth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge.
Aslambek Arsanukaev, a member of Team Akhmat, expressed gratitude to the General Command of Dubai Police for organising the prestigious UAE SWAT Challenge, highlighting that the team enjoys a variety of competitions within the challenge, which enhances their readiness and physical fitness.
He emphasised the support and attention they received from the Chechen President, Ramzan Kadyrov, ensuring the team had everything needed to compete in the challenge.
It is noteworthy that the UAE SWAT Challenge aims to enhance competitiveness and ensure sustained efficiency in the performance of security forces across various specialisations, including the work of special units and improving their readiness to face challenges and risks.