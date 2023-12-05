Dubai: Under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the force has enhanced the stakes for the fifth “UAE SWAT Challenge,” set for February 3-7, 2024. The prize money has been raised from $170,000 to $260,000.
This move follows the international success of the previous four editions, attracting special forces, rapid intervention units, and tactical teams globally.
Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Acting Deputy Director of Organisations Security and Protective Emergency and Chairman of the Challenge’s Organising Committee, stated that the increased prize reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to a standout 2024 edition, acknowledging global appreciation from police and tactical team leaders.
“Regarded as a premier event in the region’s SWAT and tactical team domain, the fourth edition saw 55 teams from continents like Asia, Europe, Africa, South, and Latin America participate”, Brigadier Al Ketbi noted.
The UAE SWAT Challenge aims to heighten competition and maintain high standards among security forces, including SWAT units, enhancing their preparedness for various challenges. This annual event in Al Ruwayyah - Dubai, fosters expertise exchange and introduces participants to cutting-edge global SWAT and rapid intervention tactics.
The challenge tests teams and features many events: The Tactical Event, The Assault Event, The Officer Rescue, The Tower Event, and The Obstacle Course.