Dubai: The unmanned Smart Police Stations (SPS) in Dubai recorded a 13 per cent increase in the number of transactions submitted by citizens, residents, and visitors in 2023, it was revealed on Saturday.
The SPS handled 121,986 transactions last year, compared to 107,719 smart transactions in 2022.
Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director General of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations, said users benefited from the 46 services provided by the 24/7 SPS catering to their needs such as permit requests, criminal matters, and traffic concerns.
Maj Gen Ghanim added: “This reflects Dubai Police’s achievement of the strategic goal of providing the community with convenient and streamlined services.”
SPS allow filing a criminal report without face-to-face interaction with employees. Instead, individuals can engage in video calls with multilingual investigative officers. During these virtual meetings, officers discuss all the necessary details and send a report for the individuals to sign.