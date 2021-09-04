Sharjah: The Al Gharb Police Station under the Sharjah Police General Command has launched a “live chat” service on smart phones via the “Google map” application, with the aim of enhancing effective communication with customers and responding to their inquiries as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Lieutenant Colonel Salem Ahmad Saif Al Zaabi, Acting Head of Al Gharb Comprehensive Police Station, said the launch of the “live chat” service stems from Sharjah Police’s desire to provide distinguished services that exceed the expectations of its customers as they can speak directly with the centre’s qualified customer happiness employees.
This ensures the speedy response to their inquiries and the completion of their transactions to the fullest.
Lt. Col. Al-Zaabi said the Google Map application engine was approved as one of the most used engines worldwide, noting that the public can use the service by searching for Al Gharb Comprehensive Police Station through the Google Map application, where the competent employee will respond immediately to their inquiries and observations.
The call feature allows them to conduct a voice chat, which contributes to facilitating communication and interaction with the public.
The official called on members of the community who wish to submit inquiries about the services provided by Sharjah Police to take advantage of the live chat service through the Google Maps app, which is available in various smart devices.
The public can also call 901 for inquiries, complaints or suggestions, and dial 999 for emergencies.