Dubai: Dubai Police will soon launch a smart floating police station off World Islands, it was revealed at Gitex tech show in Dubai today.
Lieutenant Rashid Mohammed Al Hall, administrative officer at Dubai Police, told Gulf News the floating station will provide services without human intervention. More details about the project will be announced soon.
The floating police station will be like other smart police stations in Dubai, he added. All services will be online, including traffic, criminal and community services, and issuing of certificates and permits.
UAE residents can use their Emirates ID card to complete transactions, while visitors from abroad can use their passport to conduct transactions. There are special places to place the ID or passport, in addition for making any payments.
There is a camera onboard and the customer can remotely talk to an on-duty officer, who will be available 24/7.
Currently, there are 22 smart police stations in Dubai, with services provided in seven languages, with more languages to be added in the future .