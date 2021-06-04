Dubai: Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Directorate General of Civil Defence and Dubai Municipality, has rescued a floating restaurant from sinking in Dubai Creek today.
Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station at Dubai Police, said that a floating restaurant’s owner called the Command and Control Room at Dubai Police for help and a joint team from the Dubai Police’s Maritime Rescue Department and Civil Defence’s Marine Fire and Rescue Department immediately were formed.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department at Dubai Police, confirmed that fully-equipped rescue boats rushed to the scene where the floating restaurant was docked at the Dubai Creek Harbour and provided the necessary assistance.
“The Dubai Police’s divers went under the vessel and attached the hoist rope of the crane to lift it, while ensuring that the floating restaurant was balanced. In the meantime, the Civil Defence team emptied the water of the vessel to reduce the weight and facilitate the salvage operation,” Lt Col Al Naqbi explained.
Lt Col Al Naqbi stressed that the joint efforts contributed to rescuing the vessel and lifting it to the wharf in record time.
The Director of the Ports Police Station has urged boat owners to ensure the safety of their vessels by double-checking the equipment, electronic devices and the entire body of the vessel regularly.