Dubai: A Dubai-based worker has been sentenced to three years in jail for allegedly stabbing his colleague after the company failed to send him home for his mother’s funeral, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
The 38-year-old Indian accused allegedly lost his temper when his colleague didn’t put him on a list of workers being repatriated to India. Records showed that in August last year, the 25-year-old Indian victim was told by his construction company to inform 22 workers to be ready for repatriation flights.
The Indian victim testified that the defendant wanted to know why his name wasn’t on this list of people. “He told me that his mother was very sick and that he needed to return home. I told him it wasn’t my decision,” said the Indian victim in records.
The next day, the accused apparently told the victim that his mother had passed away. “He was angry and stabbed me 11 times in the abdomen and chest. He was under the influence of alcohol,” said the victim.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant and transferred the victim to hospital for treatment.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with attempted murder. The judges ordered that the defendant be deported after he had served his jail term.