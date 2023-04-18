Dubai: Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, has docked at Dubai’s Port Rashid, offering over 6,000 titles till April 23.
Hala Badri, Director-General, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in the presence of Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President of DP World, today inaugurated the book fair.
In the reception area, a short film chronicling the ship’s visits to the most important international ports is presented, as well as various interactive shows highlighting the history of the ship, which had docked in Dubai three times from 2011 to 2013, with this being its fourth.
Logos Hope is operated by Gute Bücher für Alle (German for Good Books for All), a non-profit organisation based in Germany.
Dubai is one of the ship’s main destinations during its current tour in the region. During her tour of the floating book fair, Badri, accompanied by Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, viewed the wide range of showcased materials, offering “affordable titles” targeting all age groups across different fields, including stories, novels, and literary and scientific books.
Badri praised the book fair’s objectives of spreading knowledge, promoting the habit of reading and providing cultural and scientific experiences. She said the ship’s visit reflects Dubai Culture’s interest in supporting the ship’s messages and goal to spread culture worldwide.