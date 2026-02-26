Their Highnesses engaged in cordial conversation and reflected on the UAE’s continued development, as well as sustained efforts to strengthen the nation, build on its achievements, and realise the aspirations of its people for the future. During the gathering, they also viewed a documentary featuring the testimonies of a number of individuals who took part in the historic day of the founding of the Union when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, raised the UAE flag for the first time. In their testimonies, participants expressed the personal significance of this milestone and what it continues to mean to them.