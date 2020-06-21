Dubai: Dubai will soon have a new beach destination called Sunset Promenade, announces the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
RTA has released a teaser video of the new family destiontion on Sunday. The Sunset Promenade in Dubai will feature unique models of a group of floating islands connected to Jumeirah Beach Walk near Dubai Canal. The promenade will be one kilometre long and will feature modern designs of green and sandy hills, parking lots, public facilities and retail spaces.
A RTA spokesperson said that more details about the project will be released soon.