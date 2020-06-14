1 of 11
Employees getting back to work at Al Twar Center in Al Qusais. The decision was earlier announced on May 27th by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, and follows the return of private sectors and malls at 100 per cent from June 3.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A view inside the Dubai Municipality office when the employees are back. All precautionary measures will be taken at the office premises, including use of face masks, two metre distancing and thermal scanner checks upon entry.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Certain groups of employees remain exempt including pregnant women, people with special needs as well as those with chronic ailments and immune deficiencies, according to approved medical reports. Seen here: Dubai Court employees at their office premises.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
A staff at work at the Dubai Land Department. Employees over 60 and female employees with school going children in the ninth grade or below are also exempted until the end of the academic year.
Image Credit:
Employees of RERA arriving back to their office.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
An employee is dealing with a customer at the Dubai Land Department.
Image Credit: WAM
Dubai Municipality employees return to work.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A view inside Dubai Land Department.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A view inside the Dubai Municipality office.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News