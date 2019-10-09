Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior inaugurated the new automated station at the Gitex Technology week on Wednesday Image Credit: Dubai Police Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s first floating Smart Police Station (SPS), free of any human intervention, will be opened in the sea off Dubai’s World Islands next year, it was announced at Gitex technology week on Wednesday.

Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior inaugurated the new automated station at Gitex in the presence of Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, commander in chief of Dubai Police, and other senior officers.

Dubai unveils first floating smart police station off the World Islands Supplied

The new opening comes more than two years after Dubai’s first smart station was opened at City Walk.

The new station, which will be officially opened in 2020, will help sea users and World Island residents enjoy key services, including the reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services.

“The SPS witnessed a huge success in providing police services without human intervention,” said Al Merri. “The new station will help residents of the islands and sea users access Dubai Police services in easy way,” he added.

The project will be in cooperation with Kleindienst Group, who developed ‘Heart of Europe’ in Dubai.

“Our partnership with Dubai Police is based on innovation and creative engineering,” said Josef Kleindienst, founder and chairman of the Kleindienst Group. “We were the first company in the workd to develop a classic and unique idea of living on floating villas above and under the water. We are pleased with our cooperation with police to build the first floating SPS,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Khalif Al Razooqi, director of the Artificial Intelligence Department of Dubai Police said that the floating station is the fourth SPS station in Dubai after City Walk, following other drive thru and walk in versions located around the emirate.

“The modern floating station will operate 24 hours, seven days a week and offer 27 key services, including reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services. It will also provide 33 fully automated sub-services in six different languages. Our aim to provide police services for everybody and part of police strategy to provide smart services in Dubai,” Al Razooqi added.

Dubai police said that the floating station will have necessary tools to facilitate the docking of yachts and boats without human intervention.

List of services

■ Traffic fines payment

■ Good-conduct certificate

■ Home security

■ Police leaders at your service

■ Traffic status certificate

■ Reissuing traffic accident report

■ Payment of impound fees

■ Verification of driver

■ Labour complaints

■ Lost-and-found items

■ Lost-item certificate

■ Filing of criminal complaint

■ Certificate-TWIMC

■ Detainee visit request

■ Police report inquiry

■ Reporting of crimes

■ Tourist security

■ Vehicle inspection request

■ Application status

■ Heart patient service

■ Social support in family violence cases

■ Police museum tour

■ Feedback

Source: Dubai Police