Ajman: Ajman Police have launched a ‘Waiver of Report’ smart service on their mobile app. Colonel Ali Jaber Al Shamsi, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, launched the service in cooperation with the Public Prosecution in Ajman.
The service does away with the need for obtaining a hardcopy police report from a police station.
Col Al Shamsi explained that the service includes reports such as financial reports and reports of minor quarrels, among others. Customers can benefit from the service by accessing the Ajman Police app and providing the data required to complete the service, so that a certificate proving the waiver is sent back through the app .