Ajman: The Ajman Police General Directorate helped a woman find her mobile phone in just two days after it was reported lost.
Major Mohammad Khalfan Al-Shaali, head of the Al Jarf Comprehensive Police Station, said a woman came to the police station to report her mobile phone that was lost in the Al-Jarf area. She had tried to call her number, but the phone was switched off, she told the police.
As soon as the report was received, a police team was formed to investigate the matter. Police soon found out that the phone had fallen off the complainant while she was getting down from her vehicle in the parking lot of a shop. A passerby then picked it up and took it with him to his residence. Police were soon able to track down the man and his location. The phone was retrieved and returned to its owner in quick time.
In a video message that went viral on social media, the complainant’s husband expressed his gratitude towards the police force and praised the efficiency of the personnel at Al-Jarf Comprehensive Police Station.