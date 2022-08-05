Ajman: Ajman Police on Friday denied a rumour of a “missing” 13-year-old boy in the emirate of Ajman, explaining that the child had left home due to family disputes and Ajman Police returned him to his family safely in less than 14 hours.
Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Abu Shehab, head of Al Nuaimiyah Comprehensive Police Station, said the child’s father went to the police station and said the child left home after a family dispute. The father sought police assistance in finding him and returning him home.
Meanwhile, some individuals circulated a rumour about the child’s absence, describing him as ‘missing’, even though he was reunited with his parents on the same day.
Lt Col Abu Shehab called on the public not to spread rumours and obtain information only from official sources.