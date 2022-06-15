Ajman: Ajman Police have launched an awareness campaign called ‘The Eyes of Homes’ in order to educate the public about the importance of home security cameras and keeping the footage confidential.
The campaign has been launched by the Media and Public Relations Department of the police. Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, Head of the Media and Public Relations Department, said the campaign comes as part of the police’s efforts to enhance the security and protection of society by installing home cameras and preserving the privacy of its members.
Legal accountability
She said the law prohibits publishing anything that affects security, provokes intimidation or affects the privacy of individuals and publishes it through any means, adding that the home cameras were set up to enhance security and protect the family - not for publication.
In the event that any suspicious activities are observed through surveillance cameras, the relevant security authorities must be informed immediately, she added.
Maj Al Shamsi stressed that publishing any filmed material via surveillance cameras on any means of social media exposes its publisher to legal accountability, noting that the publication can destabilise security and affect the work of the police.